The Non-Governmental Organizations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has submitted its position on the Political Parties Bill to Minister of Justice Given Lubinda after a thorough analysis.

Speaking during the submission at the Ministry of Justice in Lusaka today, NGOCC executive director Engwase Mwale said the Political Parties Bill in its current form is generally not progressive for the promotion and nurturing of Zambia’s young democracy hence the need to review it before it is taken to Parliament.

Ms. Mwale also said the Bill offers both negative and positive provisions that will affect Zambia’s democracy adding that once the legislation is enacted it has the potential to suppress the democratic space especially for opposition political parties.

And receiving the submission, Justice Minister Given Lubinda applauded NGOCC for contributing to the enhancement of transparency and accountability in the operations of political parties.

Mr. Lubinda urged stakeholders to view the provision of the law to direct operations of political parties as an opportunity for Zambia to progress in its democratic programme.

The Minister seized the occasion to remind Civil Society Organizations in Zambia (CSOs) of their obligation of providing checks and balances in the twin process of democratization and governance.

