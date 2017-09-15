Opposition UPND Members of Parliament will this morning attend the official opening of Parliament which will include the address by President Edgar Lungu.
Leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Jack Mwiimbu said the decision has been arrived at in the interest of the nation.
Mr Mwiimbu said the UPND MPs had a caucus on Thursday 14th September 2017 in Lusaka to discuss issues related to the official opening of parliament.
He said the nation may recall that in the last session of parliament, 47 UPND members of parliament were suspended by the Speaker of the National Assembly.
Mr Mwiimbu said the UPND members of parliament have since served their one month suspension.
“At today’s caucus, the UPND members of parliament resolved to resume their duties in the House. The UPND MPs took this decision in the interest of the country in view of the forthcoming political dialogue aimed at promoting peace, stability and democracy in Zambia,” he said.
He said the UPND MPs believe that their attendance at the official opening of parliament will go a long way in giving confidence to the process of dialogue.
Yes lets move forward together. I hope the PF and the president wont take this as a mocking issue but will applaud them for that
Its a plus Jona who is so OBSSESSED with recognition. But UPND have chosen to be the bigger person in the argument so that Jonathan has nothing as an excuse to continue abusing power.
Boma ni boma kwisa? That’s why you continue as a country to wallow in poverty without even knowing that your rights are being trodden on by kadansa
This is sad and shows even UPND MPs are more concerned about their stomachs than their constituents.
All their past protests and jailing of their party members are now wasted.The score now is
Election Stealers 1 Democracy 0
Corruption 2 Rule of Law 0
Dictatorship 3 Freedom 0
Suffer Zambians! !!
Shame. Was looking forward to a more serious ban! Economy was doing better without UPND
Which economy are you talking about? Obviously u are out of touch with the situ in Zambia. Ask your relatives back home, they’ll narrate to you.
my village has power and dstv. Thats east ern province.
young boys own light trucks for smuggling maize to Malawi. they have no business wit fra.
no poverty sir
had it not been the act of the speaker to refuse them thier monthly fee I do not think the UPND could have managed to see national interest, these are the very people who took the case to court, demanding for thier salary which they receive from a government they do not recognize, ati no it’s tax payers money ,iwe who collects that very money, is it yowa father? Government pays you and if you don’t work then you shouldn’t eat, UPND will never miss the opening of parly this we know, they need the money. message approved
Don’t think the 2021results will be different from the 2016 results
Meanwhile Lungu is opening a new wave of globetrotting.
I don’t like Upnd, but on this one I support and encourage them. Like somebody, you don’t take crying as a sign of weakness but that of courage. Only a weak person will tease the Upnd on this.
They are avoiding a suspension again. This time it could be a 2 months suspension. They could not just imagine losing salary and allowances for 2 months!!
UPND has made a good move but you will see negative comments from people whose brains are filled with water. Edgar Lungu and HH are not enemies, they are opponents. Politics is not a fight. Comments should be helpful in rebuilding the nation.
That’s a sensible “decision” by the “MPs”, or is it instruction by underfive?
I particularly like the part where Jack Mwiimbu says: “The UPND MPs believe that their attendance at the official opening of parliament will go a long way in giving confidence to the process of dialogue”. Wondering to myself why they did not think of the national interest right from the beginning. Jack Mwiimbu for example was the lead lawyer who “abandoned” underfive and his “petition” in Concourt at the last minute, why didn’t he simply advise underfive that the “petition” had failed for lack of evidence within the 14 days allowed? Also Jack’s statement quoted above on is contradictory to the actions and statements of one underfive when he went to see his cousin Maimane. Did it have to take…
@ Chisenga and @ Cadre: When things are going the right way just thank you God for that: Ninshi ba PF Muli Bansele sana. You are the ones who are tarnishing the good image which PF has: Just say thank God, we are now moving together as a family of Zambia.