Opposition UPND Members of Parliament will this morning attend the official opening of Parliament which will include the address by President Edgar Lungu.

Leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Jack Mwiimbu said the decision has been arrived at in the interest of the nation.

Mr Mwiimbu said the UPND MPs had a caucus on Thursday 14th September 2017 in Lusaka to discuss issues related to the official opening of parliament.

He said the nation may recall that in the last session of parliament, 47 UPND members of parliament were suspended by the Speaker of the National Assembly.

Mr Mwiimbu said the UPND members of parliament have since served their one month suspension.

“At today’s caucus, the UPND members of parliament resolved to resume their duties in the House. The UPND MPs took this decision in the interest of the country in view of the forthcoming political dialogue aimed at promoting peace, stability and democracy in Zambia,” he said.

He said the UPND MPs believe that their attendance at the official opening of parliament will go a long way in giving confidence to the process of dialogue.