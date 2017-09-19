Roan PF Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has called for the arrest of all those involved in the controversial procurement of 42 fire trucks.

Mr Kambwili described the purchase of the 42 fire trucks at US$ 42 million as day light corruption.

He said the Minister of Local Government and Housing and his Permanent Secretary must be arrested for what he called as the corrupt purchase of the fire trucks.

Mr Kambwili said the fire trucks which were districted to selected districts last week were grossly inflated by the supplier.

Where on earth have you seen one fire truck costing 1 million dollars? And it is amazing that the Zambians people have kept quiet about this scandal.

He alleged that he has received quotations from the supplier of the same fire trucks in South Africa which puts each fire truck at US$158,000 dollars.

Mr Kambwili said there is no way one fire engine could cost a million dollars when the world’s most expensive vehicle costs around 952,000 dollars.

“Those are just basic fire engines and cannot cost that much, everyone involved in that tender must be investigated, arrested and prosecuted,” Mr Kambwili demanded.

But Local Government and Housing Minister Vincent Mwale said he will only issue a comprehensive statement in Parliament once all the details are gathered.

“I can’t be giving piecemeal statements to every Journalists who calls me about this issue. Just give me time to compile all the details and then I will issue a statement in Parliament soon,” Mr Mwale said in an interview.

Meanwhile, Copperbelt University Lecturer Lubinda Haabazoka says there seems to be a lack of expertise in the country’s tendering process or the people involved have completely forgotten whose interests they represent.



“There is no way you can increase our pay as you earn to 37.5% and then buy fire tenders for $1m each. People should not forget we have been asked to sacrifice a lot but government seems not to live on that principle,” Dr Haabazoka said.

“What is shocking is that this deal will not be questioned by government but we shall see various officials coming out justify such a deal. Even if there was no stealing, you cannot approve very expensive machinery when there is alternative cheap machinery,” he said.

“Logic always beats me when I hear we shall spend $370m on building a terminal at Lusaka international airport. We spent as reported by ZNBC in January 2015 $30 million on drawings for Lusaka international airport!!! New state house will cost $20million dollars. How can drawings cost more than state house?” he questioned.

He added, “I know there are a lot of uneducated people in Zambia but people should not forget that some of us are educated and are able to verify figures looking at similar projects and using other property valuation methods.”

“I heard the president’s speech to parliament on Friday and was very impressed with his agenda on infrastructure, e-governance and a lot of other issues. The main point that impressed me was his saying that we couldn’t develop using old methods and that is very true.”

“However ambitious the president’s plans are, they will come to Zambia at a great cost if we keep our current tendering process where a km of a road costs $3m. I think government is being looted though overpaying,” he charged.

Dr Haabazoka said, “I think if government ordered bread, they will end up paying K50 for a loaf. We need public accountability for all projects.”

“How do people feel moving on the streets looking at other poor citizens after overcharging government? New measures should be put in place”

Dr Haabazoka suggested that all government tenders should be suspended until the country comes up with a new effective system.