Roan PF Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has called for the arrest of all those involved in the controversial procurement of 42 fire trucks.
Mr Kambwili described the purchase of the 42 fire trucks at US$ 42 million as day light corruption.
He said the Minister of Local Government and Housing and his Permanent Secretary must be arrested for what he called as the corrupt purchase of the fire trucks.
Mr Kambwili said the fire trucks which were districted to selected districts last week were grossly inflated by the supplier.
He alleged that he has received quotations from the supplier of the same fire trucks in South Africa which puts each fire truck at US$158,000 dollars.
“Where on earth have you seen one fire truck costing 1 million dollars? And it is amazing that the Zambians people have kept quiet about this scandal. I have the same quotation from the supplier in South Africa, those trucks cost US$ 158,000 dollars each and not US$ 1 million dollars. This is corruption of the worst kind,” Mr Kambwili said.
Mr Kambwili said there is no way one fire engine could cost a million dollars when the world’s most expensive vehicle costs around 952,000 dollars.
“Those are just basic fire engines and cannot cost that much, everyone involved in that tender must be investigated, arrested and prosecuted,” Mr Kambwili demanded.
But Local Government and Housing Minister Vincent Mwale said he will only issue a comprehensive statement in Parliament once all the details are gathered.
“I can’t be giving piecemeal statements to every Journalists who calls me about this issue. Just give me time to compile all the details and then I will issue a statement in Parliament soon,” Mr Mwale said in an interview.
Meanwhile, Copperbelt University Lecturer Lubinda Haabazoka says there seems to be a lack of expertise in the country’s tendering process or the people involved have completely forgotten whose interests they represent.
“There is no way you can increase our pay as you earn to 37.5% and then buy fire tenders for $1m each. People should not forget we have been asked to sacrifice a lot but government seems not to live on that principle,” Dr Haabazoka said.
“What is shocking is that this deal will not be questioned by government but we shall see various officials coming out justify such a deal. Even if there was no stealing, you cannot approve very expensive machinery when there is alternative cheap machinery,” he said.
“Logic always beats me when I hear we shall spend $370m on building a terminal at Lusaka international airport. We spent as reported by ZNBC in January 2015 $30 million on drawings for Lusaka international airport!!! New state house will cost $20million dollars. How can drawings cost more than state house?” he questioned.
He added, “I know there are a lot of uneducated people in Zambia but people should not forget that some of us are educated and are able to verify figures looking at similar projects and using other property valuation methods.”
“I heard the president’s speech to parliament on Friday and was very impressed with his agenda on infrastructure, e-governance and a lot of other issues. The main point that impressed me was his saying that we couldn’t develop using old methods and that is very true.”
“However ambitious the president’s plans are, they will come to Zambia at a great cost if we keep our current tendering process where a km of a road costs $3m. I think government is being looted though overpaying,” he charged.
Dr Haabazoka said, “I think if government ordered bread, they will end up paying K50 for a loaf. We need public accountability for all projects.”
“How do people feel moving on the streets looking at other poor citizens after overcharging government? New measures should be put in place”
Dr Haabazoka suggested that all government tenders should be suspended until the country comes up with a new effective system.
Kambwili according to the reports, this was entered in in 2013 when you were still in government and like what we’ve been asking is why you kept quiet. Only a demented person can believe your ranting. It’s only a crime if you have no share, is it?
For Khakis, it makes sense for Edgar Lungu and friends to have spent $1 million for fire tender…when the most expensive model a Mercedes cost $250 000. Whether Kambwil should have said earlier or not is not an issue. The issue is that blatant corruption is right before our eyes. How much medicines would this have bought? How many bursaries for university students
Jail these swines! They are not stealing money that we have, they have BORROWED kaloba just so they can steal it! This is OUR CHILDRENS FUTURE they have stolen. They have sold the next generation of Zambians into slavery just so they can enjoy their 30 pieces of silver!
Let them ROT IN JAIL FOREVER!
Like the guy annoyed me by saying you need a $60,000 water tanker, with hose pipe for Mogadishu markets. I told him its Senama market. He pointed at one they use in forests fires.
shure ba kambwili balefwaya ukumoneka abamano kanshi tabakwata mano.
THE CIRCUS POLITICIANS PLAY
======================
Shameless Chameleon.
Tell us more. You have a lot of scores to settle, bring it on. The case will surely be prosecuted, so present the facts. Open that Pandora Box. I expect more from you. Pull your former colleagues down. Come on. This bird of feathers like them is amazing.
Fuseke necklace, you were part of the process!
Your problem is that you see the world with soiled glasses. No one is supporting any wrong doing. You love Kambwili just because he’s crossed over to you. Let me tell you what happened to an employee. He was fond of reporting other people whenever he was left out of a deal until a trap was set for him. If this happened, then Kambwili is even more guilty than other people involved because he saw a wrong and opted to look the other way.
IF THESE GUYS WANT MORE FIRE TENDERS FOR ZAMBIA FIRE SERVICES I HAVE A SOURCE. ONE THING FOR SURE IS THAT THEY WILL COST LESS THAN @ $1M. THIS IS NOT A HOAX. I COULD SAVE THE COUNTRY MONEY. YOU NEED TO TAKE THESE OVER-PRICED AND ILLEGALLY SOURCED FIRE TENDERS EVEN IF THEY CAN EXTINGUISH FIRE IN HELL UNLESS ECL IS TAKING THEM TO HELL WITH HIM TO BE EXTINGUISHING FIRES AROUND HIM, HEY!
Tell us MR CK. We want to know.
Kambwili, this deal was agreed when you were the chief spokesperson of government. just shut up. You are the chief thief yourself.
What a pathetic excuse to condone and accept ongoing corruption and looting….
Oh yes we need Kambwili to tell the opposition how they rigged elections
tip of the iceberg…. monkeys are in the maize field .
Please go to PACRA and find out who the directors are, and here is the address;
GrandView International Limited
Reliance House
Plot No 35374
Thabo Mbeki Road
P.O. Box 30846
Lusaka, Zambia
Tel: 211 -254914
And do what with that address ?, no one will be found or no one will know anything…..
I spent 55 minutes at local fire station. The guy told me in Dubai or New York City or Kilimanjaro can cost a million. But not Mogadishu.
I corrected him 5 times, that’s its Lusaka or Mansa. He said it again, I ended up with Livingston. He said Victoria Falls needs a million dollar, down ladder, not Mogadishu market.
Harrisburg spent nearly $1 million on a fire truck. Here’s why
Updated on Dec 03, 2015 at 10:45 AM EST
This aerial view shows the size of Harrisburg’s newest apparatus. Despite its size, the vehicle has better maneuverability because of the driver who sits at the back end. This aerial view shows the size of Harrisburg’s newest apparatus. Despite its size, the vehicle has better maneuverability because of the driver who sits at the back end.
Harrisburg’s newest fire apparatus is a tractor-drawn aerial truck that requires two drivers: one in front and one in the back. (Photo by Brian Enterline) Harrisburg’s newest fire apparatus is a tractor-drawn aerial truck that requires two drivers: one in front and one in the back.
HARRISBURG- If Harrisburg firefighters are called to a…
Viva data
Now we have a more formidable opposition with Kambwili back on the opposing side! Welcome back to the real world bwana Kambwili. Punch for Punch! This is it.
it’s really disheartening.The awarding of 42 Fire Tenders to a company that doesn’t manufacturer the Fire Trucks makes my heart bleed.The highly rated worldwide manufacturers of Fire Tenders participated in the bidding at lower prices, but the procurement team opted to go for a third party company that doesn’t even have knowledge about Fire Trucks.This is how they featured:
ONB No.MLGH/G/4/15 – PROCUREMENT OF 42 FIRE TENDERS
No. BIDDER BID PRICE
1 SINO UNIZAM USD.9,870,300.00
2 SAVENDA MGT SERVICES LTD USD.19,919,781.00
3 ALBION EXPORT SERVICES LTD USD.49,560,000.00
4 VISHA SUPPLIER ZMK.38,411,963.94
5 BUK TRUCK PARTS EUR.14,052,444.00
6 HAB INTERNATIONAL EUR.12,799,500.00
7 IVECO S.A PTY LTD USD.23,499,000.00
8 NAFFCO USD.14,948,200.00
9 ICONIC EUR.12,726,000.00
10 HANDYMANS PARADISE EUR.21,630,546.00
11 AUTO CARE LTD USD.6,333,600.00
12 AUTO MART LTD EUR.18,318,720.00
13 EN3.CO. LTD USD.13,986,000.00
14 ZIEGLER GMBH EUR.14,695,800.00
15 FIRE RAIDERS PTY LTD EUR.18,624,912.60
16 GRAND VIEW INTERNATIONAL USD.42,000,000.00
A lot of the companies that participated in this fishy tender logged in some complaints to ZPPA, but nothing…
Ndanje Khakis is not a patriotic Zambian. It seems he is a relative to some of the people involved in this corruption saga. Yes, Kambwili was a minister then, but he was not the head of the state who can change the way the govt operates. You can not bite the fingure that feeds you and the reason he is telling us is that there is rampant corruption in PF government. No wonder the critical paper- The Post was squizzed by Edgar Lungu so that they continue stealling without proper checks and balance. Mines, parastals, were owing huge sums of money to ZRA than The Post but were never liquidated. And we continue saying ECL is humble especially the Pentecost assembly bishops. Bring back The Post !!
Sorry I’m more patriotic than most of who just jump at any perceived scandal announced by a disgraced person. Get it from me a person who reveals secrets because you’ve left him cannot be trusted. What has Kambwili added to this information other than barking at the moon like a castrated canine? Let him come out and tell us why he kept quiet all this time. In short if he wasn’t fired he was going to take this little “secret ” with him to the grave.
It pains me, first it was the Lusaka/Ndola due road saga, now fire fighters. I THINK ACC SHOULD BE ABOLISHED.
Hazida Motors are the official Scania Truck Dealers in Zambia. Can they please comment and gives us a breakdown of how much these trucks cost and why a third party who is not a duly appointed dealer was allowed to supply these trucks in their territorial distribution area. Or is Hazida just claiming this current Scania Dealer status? We also need it as we speak.
Kambwili is beginning to sound demented. it’s very sad. the man is going mad
We need to kick out these looters sooner rather later. 2021 is too far. If the Ministers involved in these scandals can not resign, then Edgar himself should resign and dissolve government so that we can start afresh with new elections. Wina azalila! something has to give!!
Also arrest all those behind the Lusaka – Ndola dual nonsense! It’s time Zambians wake up and stop this thuggery!
It is about transparency, everyone is welcome to investigate all manner of corruption in the nation , as it all melts down to retrogression of development.
The person who suffers most is the common Zambian, you can evidently see the disparities in wealth in the nation where only a few corrupt leaders are living in comfort while majority population are in extreme poverty.
Zambia is poor because of few corrupt politicians are abusing their offices .
13 Kid forget about The Post this is a different story stick to the topic at hand. Have ever head the Mines, parastals etc. taking ZRA to Court? What about the post? As for the topic at hand do not look at the small amounts of the other tenderer the purchaser had stipulated their requirements of what type of goods they wanted including other rules they never wanted a cheap fire tender which can only last a month and they start repairing as I said before cheap is expensive. You Zambians will be the first to complain no matter how cheap those vehicles costed.
Every concerned Zambian should be talking about this. Where are the NGOs, prominent Zambians, opposition parties, Student Unions, Churches, etc. We should be all putting pressure on the government to explain themselves. I also agree with another blogger who suggested that the ACC should be abolished. It is currently serving no purpose.