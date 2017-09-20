Transparency International Zambia says the ministerial statement issued in Parliament by Local Government Minister Vincent Mwale justifying the procurement of 42 fire trucks leaves many questions answered.
TIZ President Reuben Lifuka said Mr Mwale’s statement is not sufficient to put the matter to rest.
Mr Lifuka wondered why Grand View International, a company that was incorporated in 2015 was awarded a US$42 million contract within a year of its incorporation.
“Mr Mwale’s statement falls on many fronts. How do you grant a 42 million dollar contract to a company that was incorporated in the same year that the contract was awarded in -2015? What experience did the company present of handling similar assignments to ZPPA?” Mr Lifuka questioned.
The TIZ President further questioned how the Zambian government arrived at the specifications for the design of the fire trucks.
“How did government arrive at the specifications for the custom design of the fire trucks? Was this funding approved in the 2015-16 national budget? Where did the Ministry of Finance source the funding from and why was this project given project priority- just before the 2016 elections. And many other questions that one would ask,” he said.
And United party for National Development (UPND) National Chairperson Mutale Nalumango has charged that the fraudulent procurement of the 42 fire-fighting engines at $42 million is a tip of an iceberg on how corrupt the Patriotic Front Led Government is under President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.
In a statement today, Ms. Nalumango said the alleged exaggerated, overpriced and expensive project reeks of serious corruption and show how PF led Government are bent on lining their own pockets at the expense of the average Zambian.
Ms. Nalumango alleged that Grandview International Limited is the company that supplied the 42 Fire Fighting engines and is conveniently owned by Bokani Soko a very close friend to President Edgar Lungu.
“The 42 fire-fighting engines at $42 million is a tip of an iceberg on how corrupt the Patriotic Front Led Government is under President Edgar Chagwa Lungu” Nalumango said
Meanwhile, Movement for National Transformation (MNT) President Daniel Shimunza has indicted the Patriotic Front (PF) led Government of overtaxing Zambians.
Mr. Shimunza has since warned Government to stop overtaxing its citizens because this is causing suffering, stress, and poverty to the masses.
“I am warning PF Government to stop overtaxing its citizens because this is causing suffering, stress, and poverty to the masses” Shimunza said
This whole fire trucks tender smells of PF corruption and they’re lying to Zambians.
Its embarrassing and Vincent should actually resign. It’s a shame to see such corruption. Lying to Zambians that PF are allergic to corruption?? With such unacceptable deals? These Trucks cost about $600,000 retails, being a Fleet Purchase / Government the cost would have been much lower. Zambians wake up and protest on this matter.
When president Sata said his ministers were useless we thought he was joking until one of them became president !
Little did we know that the man spoke in parables. How l wish we had listened.
When Lungu said he had no vision of his own how l wish we had also listened for the man cannot see all the corruption right under his nose. The man cannot see what everyone is seeing that building up a huge debt mountain is a problem waiting to explode.
A blind man in state house!
pamafi fooooools party! very soon the law will visit them.let them continue dancing dununa reverse when they get drunk ba chakolwa but time will catch up with them.worst corrupt government in the history of our country…lol
Let’s move on people.
We are looking for something from nothing.
TIZ should be disbanded.
I hold a PhD
Thanks
BB2014,2016
“Mr Mwale’s statement falls on many fronts. How do you grant a 42 million dollar contract to a company that was incorporated in the same year that the contract was awarded in -2015? What experience did the company present of handling similar assignments to ZPPA?” Mr Lifuka questioned
“I am warning PF Government to stop overtaxing its citizens because this is causing suffering, stress, and poverty to the masses” Iwe ka Shimunza who are you to warn GRZ over taxes?
You won’t find any corruption in this deal you are all lying to yourselves. Just appreciate that PF is performing beyond expectation, beyond measure. When did MMD ever buy fire engines or 650 health posts?
When has UPND ever given money or cattle to the poor? Stop being haters. UPND hasn’t even contributed to the reconstruction of City Market which they gutted. Cheap Satamic Free Mansions let the government perform.
2021 vote PF full stop!
Iwee c1kala kudos, this is not about UPND it is about morals on who ever is entrusted to handle government resources on behalf of the zambian people. Be reasonable.
Kaputi Davies you can refer to @15.
We entrusted Under5 to value the mines in the 90s. He undervalued them and sold them for peanuts whilst getting huge commissions in kickbacks. He has no morals. He has never had morals and cannot have them.
It’s still the same morals which apply and this is why we say your Free Masson (HH) will never be entrusted with the instruments of power. We will never vote him into office. Full stop!
In all honesty how does a company created in the same year with no experience whatsoever out bid even companies like Iveco…i bet you this company was probably created in tge same month the tender was initially listed. We need ZPPA to answer questions.
Mr Kudos, the idea is very good, but the pricing itself is so expensive. Those trucks costs in the range of $180,000 and not $1million per truck. One million dollas is alot of money and thats K10million. The presidential Jet our Republican President his Excellence Edgar C Lungu uses costs $700 000 and the One owned by Shepard BushirI costs US $750 000. A private Jet owned by 50 cents costs $1million. Getting back to 650 healthy post, it was the indians Who came thru DR Kenneth Kaunda and the instructions was simple to partner with a local construction company with NCC grade 1 – 3 with no debts . This project came when his Excellence President Michael C Sata was rulling.
Try to find out the board of directors of the company awarded this tender. You may get more information. We are told these trucks cost only $150000. Its the same with the road from Lusaka to Ndola. The cost for the road we all know is $1m per kilometer. But PF made it $3.7. Awe sure..bwafya kwena pa Zed.
Witch hunt witch hunt. Please Zambians change your music because it is boring. There will be no any time you will appreciate. we should ask ourselves, why commenting on the issues that we may not have any knowledge of. Have you checked specifications, what were the instructions to tender. How many participated ? Zambians, please sober up or else it is difficult to differentiate politics and real issues. Have you had access to the Evaluation Report for this procurement? People, people be genius.
The dishonourable Minister failed to convincingly explain custom specifications which made these Fire Engines so dear or expensive.
He’s vaguely given general specifications like 70 meter range and 3 minute water refuelling capacity and ability to drive on narrow roads.
Is that reason enough to justify spending $1 milion per track?
Wake up from slumber!
Creating a company today does not mean it does not have experience.Look at the directors of the company.How many years of exprience are they bringing to the company?Let us not critisize unnecessary.In every business transaction ,there is always one winner.
The Bible says “you reap what you sow”, could this be our harvest time?? God Graciously hear our Prayers.
I can only cry for the forgotten retirees – driven into destitution by our supposed leaders.
I am inclined to suspect that even these spate of fires consuming our public offices is the work of the culprits of this Fire-gate scandal so as to justify the purchase of these ‘value-for-money’ trucks.
Just thinking.
pf party is a party full of criminals.where is the justice system in Zambia????? under pf regime people are free today anything they want as long as you do not belong to the opposition.pf cadres are free to exchange blows with the police…awe twakani!
When did Mr Reuben Lifuka come back to head TIZ again? I thought TIZ is headed by Mr Lee Habasonde.
Zambians wake up and please the PF government is lying to you about the amount of the trucks….there is no way those used trucks cost 1 million dollars….
ZPPA and ZIPS in public interest should close this loophole. Minister of Finance should take the lead in redressing the situation after consulting key CPs.
Kaputi Davies you are irrelevant. There’s no corruption in this deal. It’s a clean deal. You won’t find anything pocketed. Unlike the nightmare Under5 Kaponya (HH) left behind in the 90s during the Privatization kickback deals.
Let both deals be investigated then …..
I feel pity for Vincent Mwale who is now just a rubber stamp in the deal.He has been reduced to “a sales executive of Fire fighters to the extent of even explaining specs of the highly inflated fire fighters.In short VM ‘s statement lacks substance ie tabulation of landing costs.What hes saying is just damage control.This is exactly why our government clinics and hospitals lack medicines.Out of all taxpayers money citizens get medical prescriptions only.What a sham
As long as the thug lawyer president is in office plunder of Zambia’s resources will continue unabated. If anybody thinks lungu and his gangster minions mean well for Zambia that persons needs psychiatric treatment. It’s so plain an ***** child would see that lungu/PF is a criminal organisation bent on lining their pockets only!!
Of they are corrupt… Lungu himself is quiet. In other countries he would have addressed this scandal while abroad. In other countries this minister would have resigned by now. In other countries the cops and ACCC would have commenced their investigations already because this is a public interest issue. In other countries the media would have asked this fake president questions already every time he shows up in public.
The minister just the day before didn’t have answers and promised to investigate… the following day he had all the ‘answers’, albeit lies and more lies.
$1 million per fire vehicle is just reeking of daylight robbery whichever way you want to sugarcoat it. ‘Specs’ my a$s! So if if this was to be designed and built from the scratch, why didn’t the ministry…
continued…
So if if this was to be designed and built from the scratch, why didn’t the ministry engage the manufacturers directly, rather than having a proxy ‘middle man’ company? They just wanted a proxy to use to siphon public resources. And what did the opposition in parliament (if they still exist) say to this garbage from the minister? There should be an independent parliamentary commission inquiry into this scandal.
It’s not about PF being corrupt or not.
It’s about our over-sight institutions like ACC lacking capacity and real authority. We all can bet that these scandals will rub on every govt for as long as no effort is made to strength the capacity of such institutions.
Not even the revered Mwanawasa govt ran clean , you only have to think back to the Tetamashimba hearses (Manda-mandas) to agree with me.
To further prove my point, try to give absolute govt to Kambwili and GBM and see if we will have angels in power! Remember these are individuals who boast of rich CVs of corrupt business dealings resulting from the little govt power they possessed once upon a time.
Politics aside, the only way to nip these cancerous dealings lie in having robust ‘policing’ institutions.