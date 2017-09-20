

Transparency International Zambia says the ministerial statement issued in Parliament by Local Government Minister Vincent Mwale justifying the procurement of 42 fire trucks leaves many questions answered.

TIZ President Reuben Lifuka said Mr Mwale’s statement is not sufficient to put the matter to rest.

Mr Lifuka wondered why Grand View International, a company that was incorporated in 2015 was awarded a US$42 million contract within a year of its incorporation.

“Mr Mwale’s statement falls on many fronts. How do you grant a 42 million dollar contract to a company that was incorporated in the same year that the contract was awarded in -2015? What experience did the company present of handling similar assignments to ZPPA?” Mr Lifuka questioned.

The TIZ President further questioned how the Zambian government arrived at the specifications for the design of the fire trucks.

“How did government arrive at the specifications for the custom design of the fire trucks? Was this funding approved in the 2015-16 national budget? Where did the Ministry of Finance source the funding from and why was this project given project priority- just before the 2016 elections. And many other questions that one would ask,” he said.

And United party for National Development (UPND) National Chairperson Mutale Nalumango has charged that the fraudulent procurement of the 42 fire-fighting engines at $42 million is a tip of an iceberg on how corrupt the Patriotic Front Led Government is under President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

In a statement today, Ms. Nalumango said the alleged exaggerated, overpriced and expensive project reeks of serious corruption and show how PF led Government are bent on lining their own pockets at the expense of the average Zambian.

Ms. Nalumango alleged that Grandview International Limited is the company that supplied the 42 Fire Fighting engines and is conveniently owned by Bokani Soko a very close friend to President Edgar Lungu.

Meanwhile, Movement for National Transformation (MNT) President Daniel Shimunza has indicted the Patriotic Front (PF) led Government of overtaxing Zambians.

Mr. Shimunza has since warned Government to stop overtaxing its citizens because this is causing suffering, stress, and poverty to the masses.

