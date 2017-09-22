United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema this morning visited Mr. and Mrs. Ndhlovu, the alleged victims of the Patriotic Front (PF) supporters’ brutality in Lusaka.

In a statement to the media, Mr. Hichilema who was accompanied by Party Secretary General Stephen Katuka and Party National Chairperson Ms. Mutale Nalumango expressed sadness and sympathized with the victims who are UPND Chilanga constituency members.

And Mr. Hichilema has condemned the violence and reiterated his calls for peace and unity based on respect for the rule of law and order, as well as respect for human rights and freedoms, adding that citizens must only differ on principle as opposed to resorting to violent.

The UPND leader has since called for the arrest of what he termed as the known perpetrators of violence who are being reported in some parts of the country.

Mr. Hichilema said without arresting the perpetrators of violence, citizens may resort to act in self defence, a situation that would bring anarchy in the country.

Mr. Hichilema also reiterated his stance on the need for dialogue in the country as a way to bring normalcy and freedoms based on good Governance.

“Citizens must only differ on principle as opposed to resorting to violent” Mr. Hichilema said