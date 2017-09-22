United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema this morning visited Mr. and Mrs. Ndhlovu, the alleged victims of the Patriotic Front (PF) supporters’ brutality in Lusaka.
In a statement to the media, Mr. Hichilema who was accompanied by Party Secretary General Stephen Katuka and Party National Chairperson Ms. Mutale Nalumango expressed sadness and sympathized with the victims who are UPND Chilanga constituency members.
And Mr. Hichilema has condemned the violence and reiterated his calls for peace and unity based on respect for the rule of law and order, as well as respect for human rights and freedoms, adding that citizens must only differ on principle as opposed to resorting to violent.
The UPND leader has since called for the arrest of what he termed as the known perpetrators of violence who are being reported in some parts of the country.
Mr. Hichilema said without arresting the perpetrators of violence, citizens may resort to act in self defence, a situation that would bring anarchy in the country.
Mr. Hichilema also reiterated his stance on the need for dialogue in the country as a way to bring normalcy and freedoms based on good Governance.
“Citizens must only differ on principle as opposed to resorting to violent” Mr. Hichilema said
FOUR people have sustained injuries in a fight which ensued at a drinking spree at Chambulumina area in Lusaka West on Wednesday, 20th September, 2017 around 16:00hrs.
Police Spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo told Mwebantu in a statement that the couple identified as Agness Laima Ndhlovu aged 52 and her husband Emmanuel Ndhlovu aged 54 sustained swollen faces.
Those calls will continue to fall on deaf ears. Remember, the Supreme leader of violence is the right-hand man of the President. This Supreme Leader almost killed Kavindele’s son at some hotel in Lusaka. The Supreme Leader of violence also caused havoc at Heroes Stadium in full view of his boss. As long as the Supreme Leader of violence remains in his position, the calls for the arrest of perpetrators of violence to be arrested will never come to fruition.
The Supreme Leaders’ boss benefits from the violence as his stronghold is protected
Chilanga is so far from Lusaka West. One has to wonder
The only reason for such fights is that one camp does not want the other camp to campaign. Each does not want the others’ voice to be heard. But it should not be like this. This is a democracy mwebantu.The people you are fighting over are already rich. Some are enjoying the comfort of a New York Hotel
This matter should not be taken as a joke. The police must bring the culprits to book if they are going to continue enjoying trust from the public. What worries the public and those of us who do not take sides is that Cadres appear to be above the Law and are being shielded by the police.
We need strong statements from IG and the President so as to assure us of public safety. Without this kind of approach, we shall leave our children and grand children butcherying each other.
PF and UPND must start a serious process of living side by side together and the plight of Laima/Njobvu offers a great opportunity for peaceful coexistence.
Otherwise there is a serious pending political risk which makes investors averse.
Wonder what kind of leaders we have in PF. A fellow Zambian was almost killed in the name of belonging to an opposition and some people are busy posting rubbish. I think your time is certainly coming to pay for all this mess happenning now. No government stays forever and thats the fact!
Its a pity our country is full of people who don’t reason and the sad thing is that they are now computer literate and can post any unreasonable comment as they desire. What is wrong with HH’s statement? Each and every reasonable person across party lines must welcome such progressive statements.
What does winning of election has to do with the issue at hand? This is the problem we have now in Zambia. Thinking of election now when you are literally not doing anything for the people is useless. PF must work to instead of focusing on fighting HH. You fight him because you know he giving you headaches in terms of popularity.
As long as Lungu and PF’s current crop of leadership remains in power, political violence and lawlessness will remain in our midst. These plunderers do not mean well for our country. PF is a fake government. They are simply a bunch of criminals. This fire truck scandal should give us a leverage as citizens to demand the resignation of president Lungu for failing to tun the affairs of our country diligently.
I don’t belong to UPND but it is shocking at the number of fo0ls on this forum insulting HH for simply calling for unity and the arrest of the known thugs.
