President Edgar Lungu says he will not succumb to un-substantiated calls from members of the general public who are calling on him to act on alleged non-performing senior government officials.

And President Lungu has clarified that he did not go to Mfuwe for a holiday to conspire against any Minister or any senior government official as speculated on social media that he would make changes to his government upon arrival from his holiday.

The President said he is in charge of government and that he would only take action against any erring government official based on the truth and not on rumors or speculation from the media or people.

President Lungu said no amount of pressure from members of the opposition or of ruling PF party would force him to act against any government official saying some people were doing everything possible to pull others down.

He said that there was too much falsehood in both the opposition and the ruling political parties which he said if not taken carefully, can lead him to making wrong actions against innocent officials.

He said those that have evidence to prove that one of his cabinet members has done wrong should present it to him so that he can take action as opposed to speculating without proof.

“I didn’t go for a holiday to conspire against people whom you think have done wrong but if anyone has done wrong bring the evidence to me quietly and I will follow it up. But if it is in the public domain, take it to the agencies of the state, the police, ACC and whosoever but if it is political bring it to me and I will look at it and I have always done that,” President Lungu stated.

President Lungu has therefore warned that those in his administration who are not willing to support his vision because they want him to fail will be pushed out.

He noted that he expect all civil servants to share his vision which he spelled out when he addressed parliament last week saying those that are not willing to do so will be removed.

He said as President of the country he is the vision carrier which should be supported by all public servants if he is to serve Zambians to their expectations.

The President was speaking to journalists at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport upon arrival from New York in America where he went to attend the 72nd United Nations General Assembly.

The President arrived back home this afternoon at about 16:00 hours local time and was received by Vice President Inonge Wina who led cabinet Minister and other senior government and party officials.