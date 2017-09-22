Zambeef PLC Zambeef PLC Chief Executive Officer Francis Grogan says his company will create about 1300 new jobs countrywide through its expansion program.

Mr., Grogan says ZAMBEEF is currently implementing a three year project to construct new macro structures, which will result in 1300 new jobs created countrywide by the end of the project.

Mr. Grogan was speaking to ZANIS in an interview after the opening of a new macro structure in Mufulira District, constructed at a cost of one thousand united states dollars.

“ Zambeef has this year invested about 21 million United States dollars countrywide in a bid to expand its operations, “ he said.

Mr.Grogan said the expansion program includes expansion of the hatchery and farm in Mpongwe District , as well as construction of new macro retail outlets.

He said the move will see jobs created in the company’s processing plants, the Mpongwe Farm, as well as the retail outlets countrywide.

So far, Zambeef has employed 7000 people countrywide in the processing plants, retail outlets, and the company’s farm.

He noted that his company has this year opened 10 macro retail outlets, and will open 12 more macro outlets across the country next year.

And Mufulira Deputy mayor Beatrice Kapasa welcomed the investment by Zambeef PLC saying it will contribute to diversification of the economy.

Ms. Kapasa applauded Zambeef for its huge investment in the agricultural sector, saying this was in line with government’s vision of diversifying Zambia’s economy from mining dependence.

She said the investment by Zambeef will greatly contribute to reducing levels of unemployment.

The expansion project which commenced in 2016 is set to be completed by the end of 2018.