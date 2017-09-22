Ellen sat down with Texas A&M student Ashton Robinson and her professor Henry Musoma, who insisted the college senior bring her 10-month-old son to class so he could help babysit. Find out why Henry welcomed Ashton and baby Emmett with literal open arms.
Dr Musoma was born and raised in Zambia. He completed high school education in Zambia , Mozambique and Zimbabwe. In 1996 Musoma relocated to the United States to attend college , receiving both his masters and undergraduate degrees from Texas A&M University with a concentration in international Agricultural Development.
Dr Musoma currently teaches in the Mays Business School at Texa A&M. He is also an adjunct professor in the George Bush School of Government and Public Service where he teaches a course in leadership and Public Administration in the Masers of international affairs program.
Oh this is brilliant. Zambians making a mark on the world scene is always a good thing
Great job Dr. Musonda. It brings clean air to the threads away from the usual political theater. Is practice is very common in the US education system. I remember some years back in the US, often times my wife used to attend her lectures with our then 4 years old child issue free. She would only give baby school work to do and baby was respectful of the lectures throughout. Madam excelled with honors through to her Graduate program in hard sciences. Moral lesson is that this culture of denying mothers education should be avoided. Things happen in life. Let’s help the Girl child reach her potential. Let mothers also plan to go back to school.
If Dr.Musoma came to Zambia, the PF would not utilize his skills. In Zambia we always settle for second best and people are comfortable with that
How do you utilize her skills? There are a lot of Zambians working in Zambia just that there are so numerous variables at play for the country to develop. These variables need to be tackled holistically first.
it’s mind boggling how this comes as a surprise to some of you guys. musuma is a prof at a us college. now are you telling me that this’ the first time you’ve been made aware of the fact that there are Zambian profs in various institutions around the world? unbelievable!.
when you read some of the comments on threads, don’t be too quick to treat them as disparaging remarks. take a moment and analyze the comment even if the opinions expressed are different than yours, that’s how we learn. I’d like you to do that because some of the comments are from people with expertise in whatever subject matter they are commenting on. so please don’t be to dismissive, there are Zambians who understand certain issues greatly because they’ve spent years studying and even teaching on those same…
Professor Musoma once lived in Chingola and his dad is an educationist who worked for ZCCM & KCM and Mozambique in between. We are very happy for you Dr. Musoma and may the good Lord continue blessing you.
@Timbalife, I was just wondering thinking but you I think you have just answered my question! I dealt a lot with Mr. Henry Musoma Senior in KCM. Notable among the people the senior Musoma mentored are Dan Pule, Nevers Mumba, Mr. Chilundika etc. He is a very intelligent man who the Indians tried very hard to frustrate. Unless I am mistaken, the senior Musoma is now based in Luanshya running a lodge.
.. Sorry, I meant to say “I was just wondering of he is related to Mr. Henry Musoma” I think I am over excited with the Name Henry Musoma! The old Musoma is just brilliant!
That is what we Zambians are known for and that is why we have been at peace with each other for decades. Let us not allow a few selfish and power hungry politicians cause problems for us. Tili phe!