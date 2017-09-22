Ellen sat down with Texas A&M student Ashton Robinson and her professor Henry Musoma, who insisted the college senior bring her 10-month-old son to class so he could help babysit. Find out why Henry welcomed Ashton and baby Emmett with literal open arms.

Dr Musoma was born and raised in Zambia. He completed high school education in Zambia , Mozambique and Zimbabwe. In 1996 Musoma relocated to the United States to attend college , receiving both his masters and undergraduate degrees from Texas A&M University with a concentration in international Agricultural Development.

Dr Musoma currently teaches in the Mays Business School at Texa A&M. He is also an adjunct professor in the George Bush School of Government and Public Service where he teaches a course in leadership and Public Administration in the Masers of international affairs program.