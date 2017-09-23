Kitwe’s Nkana Stadium will host the rescheduled 2017 Barclays Cup quarterfinal tie between champions Zesco United and Division One side Kitwe United next Wednesday.

This game was supposed to be played on September 23 but was postponed owing to Zesco’s CAF Confederations Cup engagement this weekend.

According to the Barclays Cup schedule published by FAZ, the other two quarterfinal matches will be played as planned on 24th September at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Napsa Stars will face Green Buffaloes in the first quarterfinal match to kick off at 13h00.

Lusaka Dynamos and Kabwe Academy will later clash at 15h00 in the second quarterfinal match to complete the Nkoloma double-header on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Zanaco are the first team through to the quarterfinal following a walkover result against Power Dynamos.

Two-time champions Power have withdrawn from this year’s Barclays Cup after stating that it didnt make economic sense to take part in the competition.