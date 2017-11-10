A team of engineers from the Ministry of Infrastructure Housing and Development says they are happy with the progress made by the Chinese contractor engaged to construct Chinsali General Hospital.

And Chinsali District Commissioner Maximo Chitambi said government appreciates the partnership with china and it benefits through infrastructure development.

Head of Project Management team, Mweene Musanu who led the team says the contractor is beyond schedule and the pace is impressive.

ZANIS reports that during a third site meeting held at the construction site yesterday, Mr. Musanu who is a Senior Architect in the department of Public Infrastructure said the works in phase 1 are nearly completion as the contractor has no challenges in terms of material and resources.

Mr. Musanu noted during the meeting attended by Chinsali District Commissioner Maximo Chitambi and acting Town Clerk Joseph Zulu, that China National Compete Engineering Corporation need to be sensitive enough to ensure that electrifying the structures be done according to the agreed drawing adding that the hospital equipment will be compatible to the wiring system.

The USD 28.4 billion Morden General Hospital project will include hospital equipment and staff houses and is expected to be completed in august 2019.

Mr. Chitambi said capital project such as the construction of a Morden General Hospital requires close supervision to ensure that quality work is adhered to as agreed on the initial drawings.

He explained that President Edgar Lungu’s vision is to ensure that Zambia attains a middle income status by 2030 through inclusiveness and participation.

And Chinsali Acting Town Clerk Joseph Zulu said the local authority in the district will also ensure that it supports all the projects that government has embarked on which are his suppression are completed and handed over to the public.

Government has so far paid USD 538,728 towards phase 1 of the hospital.

The foundation stone for the construction of Chinsali General Hospital was laid by Republican President Edgar Lungu in 2016 when he visited Muchinga Province.