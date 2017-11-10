The Ministry of Health has clarified that it is not procuring the much talked about ambulances at a cost of US$288, 000 each as claimed by some stakeholders.
Ministry of Health Spokesperson Dr. Maximillian Bweupe has told journalists that in fact the Ministry has not even finished paying for the said 50 units.
Dr. Bweupe has explained that in 2015, the ministry paid an initial 10 percent with a further 15% in 2016 , while the remaining 15 percent is yet to be settled.
He says the whole package will cost the ministry a total of US$11.5 million because the ambulances have advanced equipment as they are purpose built ambulances.
Dr. Bweupe says the procurement of the 50 ambulances was done in a transparent manner as the ZPPA was engaged before awarding the contract to Savenda Limited.
He has also clarified the units are not Toyota made as claimed in some sections of the media, but are Mercedes Benz.
Dr. Bweupe says because they are purpose built, there is an additional of US$4 million service charge.
It still comes down to $230 000 which way too expensive.
Too much chidyelo here in Zambia what is so special in this ambulance that it can come to more than $200? Fire engine $1million Why? And we are block no cash many of us
Why are vehicle prices so exagerrated in Zambia? Of course there’s a difference between Toyota and Mercedes Benz but you do not have to get the first offer. Try other suppliers.
What a country…do these guys know how much it costs to service a Mercedes brand vehicle…it’s not worth it for poor country like ZAMBIA. God please help us.
Can’t wait to see these “purpose built” ambulances… Zambia is a bloody joke!!
Did it have to take this long for the Ministry to clarify? I still smell a rat, the doc is just doing damage control….
So for as long as ZPPA approves, then the deal is ok? We have a real problem because we know that these institutions have very educated people. But politicians do not listen to them. Because if they used school to advise you, the chances of ukulyamo would be slim. We know that you know how to make correct decisions; but you go against that in order to maximise pilfering. May indigestion and lightening strike you this December.
This is plain institutionalized criminality!
No impeccable logic to equip ambulances when hospital they will serve lack basic equipment and medicine.
Rather equip hospitals and get basic ambulances that are cost effective maintenance wise. There seems to be lack of cost and benefit analysis; if it’s there it’s obscure or meant to benefit the elite few at the expense of poor majority in which case these elite are just criminals; thugs masquerading as leaders.
In spite of it all, still Hazaluza Hagain.
ZPPA must not be taken as a group of Angels. ZPPA should know that whenever you are acquiring machinery or vehicles, simple common sense demands that you consider the cost of maintenance. Who doesn’t know that Mercedes Benz is more expensive to both buy and maintain? Today people may be skillfully be stealing from the Zambian people but one thing they should know is that God does not sleep. You may tell us that everything went through the proper procedures but as leaders entrusted with our nation resources, is that the best way to use money when you fully know that we have various loans and bonds to service as a nation. God punish any evil acts and the actors in Jesus’ name.