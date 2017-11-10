The Ministry of Health has clarified that it is not procuring the much talked about ambulances at a cost of US$288, 000 each as claimed by some stakeholders.

Ministry of Health Spokesperson Dr. Maximillian Bweupe has told journalists that in fact the Ministry has not even finished paying for the said 50 units.

Dr. Bweupe has explained that in 2015, the ministry paid an initial 10 percent with a further 15% in 2016 , while the remaining 15 percent is yet to be settled.

He says the whole package will cost the ministry a total of US$11.5 million because the ambulances have advanced equipment as they are purpose built ambulances.

Dr. Bweupe says the procurement of the 50 ambulances was done in a transparent manner as the ZPPA was engaged before awarding the contract to Savenda Limited.

He has also clarified the units are not Toyota made as claimed in some sections of the media, but are Mercedes Benz.

Dr. Bweupe says because they are purpose built, there is an additional of US$4 million service charge.