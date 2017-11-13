ZIM Foreign Minister in Zambia for a visit

4
259 views
Dr Mzembi
Dr Mzembi

Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Walter Mzembi left for Zambia on Sunday for a two-day official visit.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Dr Mzembi would meet his Zambian counterpart, Mr Harry Kalaba, to discuss bilateral issues.

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Honourable Dr Eng Walter Mzembi, is paying a two-day official visit to the Republic of Zambia for bilateral consultations with his Zambian counterpart, Honourable Harry Kalaba from 12 to 13 November 2017.

Zambia and Zimbabwe enjoy excellent bilateral relations and the two have a Joint Permanent Commission for Economic Cooperation,” reads the statement.

4 COMMENTS

    • +2
      0
      vote

      Indeed @ KK Airport – they are trying to fix former VP Mnangagwa as he has family and assets in Zambia. Very cheap and unproductive politics of Africa as usual. Makes me sick..

  3. +1
    0
    vote

    We can call Zimbabwe all sorts of names today but the day Mugabe will pass on(God forbid that his wife takes over) Zimbabwe will rise from the ashes and will surpass Zambia by hundreds of miles in terms of development and we will start running back to Zimbabwe again.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here