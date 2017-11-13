Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Walter Mzembi left for Zambia on Sunday for a two-day official visit.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Dr Mzembi would meet his Zambian counterpart, Mr Harry Kalaba, to discuss bilateral issues.

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Honourable Dr Eng Walter Mzembi, is paying a two-day official visit to the Republic of Zambia for bilateral consultations with his Zambian counterpart, Honourable Harry Kalaba from 12 to 13 November 2017.

Zambia and Zimbabwe enjoy excellent bilateral relations and the two have a Joint Permanent Commission for Economic Cooperation,” reads the statement.