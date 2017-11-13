Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Walter Mzembi left for Zambia on Sunday for a two-day official visit.
In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Dr Mzembi would meet his Zambian counterpart, Mr Harry Kalaba, to discuss bilateral issues.
“The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Honourable Dr Eng Walter Mzembi, is paying a two-day official visit to the Republic of Zambia for bilateral consultations with his Zambian counterpart, Honourable Harry Kalaba from 12 to 13 November 2017.
Zambia and Zimbabwe enjoy excellent bilateral relations and the two have a Joint Permanent Commission for Economic Cooperation,” reads the statement.
Sorry Mzembi, the former ZIM VP is not in Zambia; just go back and report to RM that I said so;
Indeed @ KK Airport – they are trying to fix former VP Mnangagwa as he has family and assets in Zambia. Very cheap and unproductive politics of Africa as usual. Makes me sick..
Dr Nzembi from the de facto Kingdom of Mugabe. (sorry Zim has never been a true republic or democracy for that matter)
We can call Zimbabwe all sorts of names today but the day Mugabe will pass on(God forbid that his wife takes over) Zimbabwe will rise from the ashes and will surpass Zambia by hundreds of miles in terms of development and we will start running back to Zimbabwe again.