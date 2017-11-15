The Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has sentenced former Chisamba Member of Parliament Moses Muteteka to 12 Months imprisonment with hard labour and a fine for theft and abuse of authority of office in a matter involving involving Hammermills, bicycles, and Solar panels.

Resident magistrate Hon. Evans Hamaundu found Muteteka guilty on One Count of theft by Public Servant contrary to Section 272 and 277 of the Penal Code Cap 87 of the laws of Zambia, and One Count of Abuse of Authority of Office contrary to Section 99 (1) of the Penal Code Cap 87 of the laws of Zambia.

In the first Count, details are that Muteteka, on unknown dates but between 1st January 2011 and 31st December 2011, in Chibombo District of the Central Province of the Republic of Zambia,jointly and whilst acting together with other unknown persons did steal one (1) hammer mill bearing engine number |d2.1006.07 1100037and mill number 8146, the property of the Chibombo District Council.

He was found guilty on this charge and sentenced to 12 Months Imprisonment with Hard labor, suspended for 2 years.

In the second Count, details are that Mr. Muteteka, on unknown dates but between 1stJanuary 2011 and 31st December 2011 inChibombo, being a person employed in the public service as a member of parliament for Chisamba constituency as well as deputy minister of local government and housing, jointly and whilst acting together with other unknown persons, abused the authority of his office by giving a hammer mill he obtained from Gender in Development Division (GIDD), meant for the Chisamba constituency, to his sister Rosemary Mulongwe, an act which was arbitrary and prejudicial to the interests of the government of the republic of Zambia.

He was found guilty and fined K10, 000 or 9 months imprisonment in default.

The properties involved in the case will be forfeited to the State.

Mr. Muteteka was arrested by The Anti-Corruption Commission in January 2013 and charged with eight (8) counts of abuse of authority of office, and one (1) count of theft by public servant.

He was acquitted on seven (7) counts of abuse of authority of office.