The Department of Immigration yesterday removed sixteen illegal immigrants and effected one deportation.

Tshite Mukenge was on Monday, 13th November, 2017 convicted on two counts. In the first count of knowingly making a representation he knew to be false in a material particular for the purpose of obtaining a passport contrary to section 23 (1) (a) of the Passports Act, 2016 of the Laws of Zambia, he was sentenced to pay a fine of K 6,000 or in default six (06) months simple imprisonment.

In the second count of knowingly making representations he knew to be false for the purpose of obtaining a Green Zambian National Registration Card (NRC), he was sentenced to pay a fine of K 4,000 or in default six (06) months simple imprisonment. He paid the fines on the same day.

In a statement today, Immigration Department Public Relations Officer Namati Nshinka said those removed include fifteen Congolese in Lusaka and one Pakistani in Ndola.

Mr. Nshinka said the deportation was that of a Congolese musician, Tshite Mukenge, popularly known as Mumba Yachi.

Mr. Nshinka stated that Tshite Mukenge was deported under a warrant signed by the Minister of Home Affairs as there were reasonable grounds to believe that his presence and conduct in Zambia were likely to be a danger to peace and good order.

He explained that this is in accordance with section 39(2) of the Immigration and Deportation Act number 18 of 2010 of the Laws of Zambia.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nshinka said the Department of Immigration on 14th September, 2017 also arrested three persons for the offence of unlawful entry, adding that they include one Malawian in Chipata, one Tanzanian in Mpulungu and one Malawian in Lundazi.

“In other developments, in Chingola, seven (07) Egyptians were convicted for unlawful stay, four (04) of them were each sentenced to pay a fine of K 1, 500 or in default four (04) months simple imprisonment. Two (02) were each sentenced to pay a fine of K 900 or in default three (03) months simple imprisonment. The seventh person was sentenced to pay a fine of K 1,000 or in default nine (09) months simple imprisonment”

“Similarly, in Lusaka, one (01) Egyptian was convicted for unlawful stay and engaging in business without a permit. He was sentenced to a fine of K 3, 500 or in default six (06) months for each count, while in Chingola, one (01) Congolese was convicted and sentenced to pay a fine of K 300 or in default three (03) months simple imprisonment for unlawful entry” Mr. Nshinka said.