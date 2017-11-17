Vice President Inonge Wina says government is actively engaged with authorities in Zimbabwe on the current political impasse in that country.

The Vice President said as Deputy Chairperson of the SADC troika committee President Edgar Lungu wants to ensure that Zimbabwean authorities find a compromise and resolve their challenges in a peaceful and amicable manner.

She urged Zambians to be patient as they will be updated on the unfolding situation in Zimbabwe.

And the Vice has clarified that President Lungu never declared that he will not contest the presidency in 2021.

Speaking in Parliament this morning during the Vice President’s question time, Mrs Wina said President Lungu only said his current term ends in 2021.

She said the President observed that his candidacy in 2021 will depend on his and the PF’s decision.

Mr Wina said there was nothing wrong with the PF Secretary General Davies Mwila to state that the party’s preferred presidential candidate in 2021 is President Lungu.

The Vice also said the President has bemoaned the lack of intra-party democracy in opposition political parties.

Mr Wina said clinging to power without seeking election is a phenomenon in some parties which have not allowed intra party democracy to take root.

And Mrs Wina has assured farmers that they will soon be paid money for supplying produce to the Food Reserve Agency -FRA.

She said the Ministry of Finance has been instructed to release funds to start paying farmers by Monday next week.

She said government has intervened in the matter because it is concerned that some farmers have not yet received their money despite supplying produce to the FRA.

Meanwhile, Mrs Wina said government is engaging the Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC- government on the banning of Zambian goods from entering that country.

She said the DRC and Zambia are important trading partners who should resolve any disputes amicably.

Some of the Zambian goods which have been barred from entering DRC are cement, steel, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.