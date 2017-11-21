Zesco United could clinch the 2017 FAZ Super League title on Wednesday when they host Red Arrows at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

This 19h00 kickoff could see Zesco lift the title with two games to spare should they win and results elsewhere also go the other way.

Zesco lead the table on 69 points, six more than 2nd placed and defending champions Zanaco after 35 games.

A win for Zesco and defeat or draw for Zanaco at home against Nkwazi on the same day in Lusaka will see the Ndola side lift their 6th league title on an unassailable 72 points.

Meanwhile, Zesco beat Arrows 1-0 away in the first leg in a rescheduled Week 17 game on October 17 while Zanaco lost by the same score line away to Nkwazi on September 13.

2017 FAZ Super Division

Week 36

22/11/2017

Kabwe Warriors-Napsa Stars

Nakambala Leopards -Konkola Blades

Nchanga Rangers-Mufulira Wanderers

Lumwana Radiants-Power Dynamos

Nkana-Green Eagles

City of Lusaka-Buildcon

Green Buffaloes-Forest Rangers

Real Nakonde-Lusaka Dynamos

Zanaco-Nkwazi

Zesco United-Red Arrows