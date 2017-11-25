Ruling PF Deputy National Secretary Mumbi Phiri has come to the defence of Kaizer Zulu saying President Edgar Lungu’s Special Assistant for Politics is fully qualified for his current job.

Mrs. Phiri was commenting on assertions by Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili that Mr Zulu is not qualified to work at State House as Presidential Aide because the only certificate he is waiting to acquire is a death certificate.

Mrs. Phiri said such attacks on Mr Zulu are unfair because everyone in the PF knows that Mr Zulu is an educated man.

She said Mr Zulu holds a qualification in Laboratory Technology, the same field as Higher Education Minister Professor Nkandu Luo.

Mrs. Phiri was speaking on Friday when she featured on a live Let the People Talk radio programme on Radio Phoenix.

“I think it is unfair the way we are doing our politics, its full of character assassinating one another. How can someone for instance come up with allegations that Kaizer doesn’t even have a Grade 12 when we all know especially those that were in the PF at the beginning that Kaizer is very educated, Infact Kaizer is as educated as Prof. Nkandu Luo, they are in the same field of microbiology,” Mrs. Phiri said.

She added, “Kaizer is a qualified Lab Tech and he used to work at Chelstone Clinic as a Lab Tech before joining politics. That information is in public domain but Hon. Kambwili is spreading rumours that the only certificate that Kaizer will ever have is a death certificate, what kind of politics are we practicing?”

Mrs. Phiri said Mr Zulu is fit to hold the position he currently does and that he has done exceptionally well.

“You know that Lab Tech is a very difficult field. How can people at Chelstone Clinic allow a person without a Grade 12 to work there? I think it is unfair to attack people in such a manner,” Mrs. Phiri stated.

And Mr Zulu has again come under public spotlight after pictures of him posing with State House Permanent Secretary Christah Kalulu sipping on some expensive looking wine on a plane emerged on social media.

Some Zambians have accused the two State House officials of living in opulence while the majority of Zambians are struggling to eke out a living.

Activist Laura Miti said State House officials should desist from off their expensive lifestyles in public.

“It is my honest view that the people around President Lungu should not put pics showing-off their opulent life style out into the public sphere,” Ms. Miti said.

“I am quite surprised, actually, about how the Lungu administration seems to not have grasped how deeply upset the informed ordinary Zambian is about – first the recklessness with which public money is spent and then the brokenness of public services while that waste happens. So to Kaizer and others around the President I would say, bath in milk if you must. Just don’t share the pics. Pray also that the majority citizen remains blissfully unaware about the link between your lifestyles and their baby who died because there was no malaria medication at their clinic.”