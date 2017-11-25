Ruling PF Deputy National Secretary Mumbi Phiri has come to the defence of Kaizer Zulu saying President Edgar Lungu’s Special Assistant for Politics is fully qualified for his current job.
Mrs. Phiri was commenting on assertions by Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili that Mr Zulu is not qualified to work at State House as Presidential Aide because the only certificate he is waiting to acquire is a death certificate.
Mrs. Phiri said such attacks on Mr Zulu are unfair because everyone in the PF knows that Mr Zulu is an educated man.
She said Mr Zulu holds a qualification in Laboratory Technology, the same field as Higher Education Minister Professor Nkandu Luo.
Mrs. Phiri was speaking on Friday when she featured on a live Let the People Talk radio programme on Radio Phoenix.
“I think it is unfair the way we are doing our politics, its full of character assassinating one another. How can someone for instance come up with allegations that Kaizer doesn’t even have a Grade 12 when we all know especially those that were in the PF at the beginning that Kaizer is very educated, Infact Kaizer is as educated as Prof. Nkandu Luo, they are in the same field of microbiology,” Mrs. Phiri said.
She added, “Kaizer is a qualified Lab Tech and he used to work at Chelstone Clinic as a Lab Tech before joining politics. That information is in public domain but Hon. Kambwili is spreading rumours that the only certificate that Kaizer will ever have is a death certificate, what kind of politics are we practicing?”
Mrs. Phiri said Mr Zulu is fit to hold the position he currently does and that he has done exceptionally well.
“You know that Lab Tech is a very difficult field. How can people at Chelstone Clinic allow a person without a Grade 12 to work there? I think it is unfair to attack people in such a manner,” Mrs. Phiri stated.
And Mr Zulu has again come under public spotlight after pictures of him posing with State House Permanent Secretary Christah Kalulu sipping on some expensive looking wine on a plane emerged on social media.
Some Zambians have accused the two State House officials of living in opulence while the majority of Zambians are struggling to eke out a living.
Activist Laura Miti said State House officials should desist from off their expensive lifestyles in public.
“It is my honest view that the people around President Lungu should not put pics showing-off their opulent life style out into the public sphere,” Ms. Miti said.
“I am quite surprised, actually, about how the Lungu administration seems to not have grasped how deeply upset the informed ordinary Zambian is about – first the recklessness with which public money is spent and then the brokenness of public services while that waste happens. So to Kaizer and others around the President I would say, bath in milk if you must. Just don’t share the pics. Pray also that the majority citizen remains blissfully unaware about the link between your lifestyles and their baby who died because there was no malaria medication at their clinic.”
Ati lab technician is the same level as a professor ???
But PF are full of fontinees…….KZ is a thug nothing more nothing less……
Yuck what a filthy plane!
Private
Private jet with chi bebe.they all live in planes man.all eyes on you mother fakaz
First off, Lusaka Times one day you will be sued for defamation of character. Calling Mr Zulu Mr Phirimore than once implies a lot considering who was defending him, but seriously just shows how little proof reading goes into your work.
More importantly…..a lab tech is not the same as a microbiologist. No disrespect intended but I doubt that anyone has invited Mr Zulu to make presentations on his work on an international platform (not even the esteemed community of Chelstone has considered this).
What this comment made me realize is that Mrs Mumbi needs to do some research (a little more) before making her speeches/ announcements.
The mediocrity of those in leadership can not be tolerated indefinitely – its not wrong to slowly upgrade oneself. Please Madam consider my “humble”…
How is Lab Tech qualification related to Politics, a normal person expects someone with Political Science or other political studies qualifications to fill that position. But as usual the visionless masquerades will go all the way defending a cat as a small lion.
Madam Mumbi, please if you don’t know what youbarevtalking about please keep quiet. It’s an insult to compare a lab technologist to a professor even though we know that even the latter was obtained through questionable means.
Mumbi Phiri has just shown also how unfit she is for the post she holds. Little knowledge is dangerous, especially when coupled with arrogance.
mumbi lacks morals and compassion,she is unpatriotic and cares about her well being at the expense of the poor zambians,first you insult our intelligence by comparing a prof and someone if at all holds a qualification it is a diploma at best,this is a man whole has assaulted people in public and yet he flys around with tax payers money and an adviser to the president,our country deserves better .
This is even more shocking. So this guy is only a lab technician! How can you say this guy is a qualified Presidential adviser for Politics? These posts have become really cheap under PF.
Kaizer, Mutati, Dora, Kampyango are the ones who will make PF lose 2021! As the most accurate forecaster on Lsk Times since 2010 I know what I’m saying!
Mumbi Phiri is indeed very dull..what qualification does she even have
I have no problem with Mumbi Phiri’s comments. Though erroneous here and there, but with our kind of reporters as well as opposition Donkis ready to misquote, you have to take the reporting suspicious. I will not lose sleep on that. The gist of Mumbi’s statement however is that Kaizer Zulu has some reasonable basic and even tertiary education, so Mr Kambwili is speaking lies and downright rubbish.
My personal opinion is that the rubbish is only fit for and actually intended for consumption by u.p.nDonkis and nobody else.
As to qualification for the job Kaizer’s educational qualification have been stated by Mumbi Phiri. As to whether u.pn.Donkis think that the job requures a degree in politics, again only a Donki can think like that. I am not aware that a political degree or…
…. As to whether u.pn.Donkis think that the job requures a degree in politics, again only a Donki can think like that. I am not aware that a political degree or certificate is required to practice politics in Zambia, otherwise economist Under5 would not be president of up.nDonkis today as his only qualification for that is being the correct tribe for Donkis.
Politics is just an interest which people develop. Some excel at it, some succeed to diferent levels, and others fail miserably such as under5, with undisputed statistics of being beaten five times by different candidates at Presidential elections. Some fail perpertually because they are too ambitious or think they are too special to start learning the ropes at lower levels like MP or even Ward Chairperson like Andy Mazoka which made him connect with and understand people and politics.