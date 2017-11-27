The ruling Patriotic Front has accused UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema of inciting the army to emulate what the Zimbabwe Defence Forces did leading to the forced resignation of long-serving leader Robert Mugabe.
Mr Hichilema is quoted as saying that what happened in Zimbabwe might happen in Zambia or any other African country.
PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri tells QTV News via telephone that it is unfortunate that Mr. Hichilema is inciting the army and other government institutions to emulate what happened in Zimbabwe.
Ms Phiri has since advised Mr. Hichilema t be careful with some of the statements he issues as they have the potential to cause chaos in the country.
She has accused Mr. Hichilema of promoting the unlawful takeover of the elected government.
Ms Phiri states that Commonwealth Special Envoy, Ibrahim Gambari who is in the country should see to it that the UPND Leader is not playing double standards when it comes to dialogue.
And PF Media Director Sunday Chanda has described as careless, irresponsible and dangerous remarks by the UPND Leader.
Mr. Chanda says Mr Hichilema should desist from making inciting statements for the people to rise against the government.
Meanwhile the ruling Patriotic Front in Monze District chairperson Gilbert Mwila has urged UPND Members of Parliament in the district to closely work with the government in taking development to the people.
Mr. Mwila tells QFM News via telephone that it is shocking to see UPND Members of Parliament s in the district distance themselves from government projects, wondering how they will serve the people effectively.
He says it’s sad that UPND Members of Parliament even shunned the launch of the 2017/2018 farming season in Monze last Thursday.
you also incited kanganja and company against HH
And you didn’t say anything when you boss ECL threatened concourt. That’s more serious. A lot of things happened in Zim. Party expels RM, people throwing the streets and the army worked with the people. Which one are you talking about?
President ED Mnanangwa has just declared February 21, the birthday of H.E President R.G. Mugabe (RtD), a national public holiday in Zimbabwe. I wish HIchilema was wise enough to understand what this means for liberals. In Kenya, his brother Odinga has been obliterated and left confused. In Mozambique his brother Alfonso Dhlakana of Rename has called it quits from similar playbook.
You are just scared stop accusing HH they people of Zambia are suffering under PF
lungu has never done anything wrong to warrant a coup.HH is just a bitter and henvy man.
There we go probably another case which may end up in a nolle.And the one complaining about UPND members of Parliament is it not recently when one was almost lynched by PF in Western Province.And the circus goes on….
If he was small I doubt you would be talking about him..in fact you are lucky he is not as organised if it was in RSA, where the opposition is clued up that lazy man Edgar enjoying himself in Kenya would think twice before taking trips longer than 24 hours within Africa. Everytime Zuma leaves RSA he is like a hen that has left its eggs unattended.
Three Mansions are satanists? Is it true?
This is how it started last time before the Mongu debacle we heard empty tins like Mumbi and Former Currency Katondo St Dealer barking before you know it Hakainde was behind bars facing treason charges…the problem PF has is that they don’t have intelligent people in influential media positions to respond to a disorganized opposition leader like Hakainde!!
Comment: I voted for Lungu, I don’t think I would the same if elections came today and I know I am not alone thinking like that. Does Mumbi want the police to arrest HH and later suffer embarrassment like we saw in the Tayali case? Lungu should keep some of these people away from him. Twapapata.
G40 in upnd is on the up we want Adolf gone with his Great Bag of Maize allow us to seek a clear mandate from the people based not on who is rich and who is poor but who has a good agenda and a none wife batterer but we know you cannot dare call a convention as you will be gone with the wind
I don’t usually support Mumbi, in fact I feel embarrassed to be in her company. But the continued reference to the stale Mugabe’s so called coup can only mean one thing : Oval Head wants (in his confused dreams ) the army to the same here. Mugabe wanted his Grace to replace Mnangagwa, but so far we haven’t seen Edgar trying to replace Inonge with Esther, or has HH heard something like that?
“We demand that the PF must release all the political prisoners. This is the first time since Independence that the country has so many of its citizens in prison as political prisoners.
YOU KNOW OUR TEMPERS ARE RISING AND WHAT WE NEED NOW IS STABILIZATION.
Ignore HH. His not a factor. Just continue delivering to the people of Zambia the electorate. Zimbabwe’s case is different from Zambia. Mugabe overstayed as President. ECL just finnshed the first one year term and this five year mandatory. HH will never win elections. Maybe what UPND must do is to change there president like ZANU PF has done. Majority Zambians can’t vote for HH only minority Zambians and that’s why HH comes second because HH is minority voters.