Economic and Equity Party (EEP) President Chilufya Tayali has made a self-confession that he fabricated a WhatsApp conversation which has gone viral on social media involving United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema and a South African Freemasonry Master.

Speaking yesterday when he featured on the People’s Debate Programme on Pan African Radio, Tayali said he faked the conversation in order to make people believe it to be true in as much as they have believed a WhatsApp chat relating to him and Patriotic Front (PF) Lusaka Province Youth Chairperson Kennedy Kamba in which is demanding a payment of K50, 000 for a job he did.

“I made that WhatsApp conversation which has gone viral on social media involving UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and a South African Freemasonry Master” Tayali said

And Economic and Equity Party (EEP) President Chilufya Tayali said Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili’s accusation of the Patriotic Front (PF) led government of being corrupt clearly indicates that he is a politically immoral person.

Tayali says Kambwili has no audacity to label the government of President Edgar Lungu corrupt after being dislodged from the ruling Party on disciplinary grounds.

Tayali says if the PF led Government are plunderers of public resources as Kambwili asserts, the Roan Member of Parliament would have resigned on principle instead of working with thieves.

“Chishimba Kambwili’s accusation of the Patriotic Front (PF) led government of being corrupt clearly indicates that he is a politically immoral person” Tayali said