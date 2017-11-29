Economic and Equity Party (EEP) President Chilufya Tayali has made a self-confession that he fabricated a WhatsApp conversation which has gone viral on social media involving United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema and a South African Freemasonry Master.
Speaking yesterday when he featured on the People’s Debate Programme on Pan African Radio, Tayali said he faked the conversation in order to make people believe it to be true in as much as they have believed a WhatsApp chat relating to him and Patriotic Front (PF) Lusaka Province Youth Chairperson Kennedy Kamba in which is demanding a payment of K50, 000 for a job he did.
“I made that WhatsApp conversation which has gone viral on social media involving UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and a South African Freemasonry Master” Tayali said
And Economic and Equity Party (EEP) President Chilufya Tayali said Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili’s accusation of the Patriotic Front (PF) led government of being corrupt clearly indicates that he is a politically immoral person.
Tayali says Kambwili has no audacity to label the government of President Edgar Lungu corrupt after being dislodged from the ruling Party on disciplinary grounds.
Tayali says if the PF led Government are plunderers of public resources as Kambwili asserts, the Roan Member of Parliament would have resigned on principle instead of working with thieves.
“Chishimba Kambwili’s accusation of the Patriotic Front (PF) led government of being corrupt clearly indicates that he is a politically immoral person” Tayali said
Wow. prepare for a lawsuit.
I would be surprised if UPND/HH do not sue for defamation. Thats defamation and the guy has already readily admitted. HH should sue for character assassination to protect himself from future lies and insults. Shame! What kind of opposition leader is that Tayali guy? Fake!
Tayali did NOTHING wrong.
HH is FM and is on the register. These were confirmed to memory by Bishop Chomba
The young man is very hungry and has sold his soul for personal interest. Zambians can we trust such chaps?…. He claims to be a catholic yet full of hate. such desperation is very worse for a human being… He supported ECL during the elections and today he is nowhere…..
bwane let us ignore such chaps…. Kamba, tayali . kambwili etc….
True leaders have no hate for enemies… Look at JESUS
You will be sued by HH and you will fail to pay. This is very serious, just accept that you have been caught pants down soliciting for bribes in order to scandalize people. Ninsala yashani iyi? And now you want to lie with your eyes closed kapala iwe? You call this smart politics? Even the little change being given to you will be taken away, remember Chanda chimba the III?
If HH and UPND do not sue, then I will think twicw about giving them my vote. The alleged conversation with Kamba or Lusambo where Tayali is seeking 50pin was not manufactured by HH or UPND…so why pick on and scandalize HH? I dont understand what sort of a human being this person is. You sit there and manufacture such damning lie and proudly accept that you did without any remorse. Iam more convinced that this chap is mentally sick and needs serious help. HE MUST BE SUED AND IF HE CANT PA, LOCK HIM UP.