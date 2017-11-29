Hilton Garden Inn Hotel – Lusaka Society Business Park (HGI) has today signed a partnership with two local Zambian creative agencies to manage the soon-to-be-opened hotel’s public relations and marketing portfolio. The partnership was formalised this morning at a signing ceremony held at HGI’s offices at Levy Business Park, where the three parties created a road-map leading to the eventual launch of the hotel. Cutting Edge and Ku-Atenga Media will be managing the public relations and corporate marketing respectively.

The rich historical local narrative of the building combined with the strong international Hilton Hotels brand is expected to contribute to Lusaka’s CBD on-going transformation. The much-anticipated opening of the hotel is slated for first quarter of 2018 and will occupy the iconic Society Building House in the central business district of Lusaka.