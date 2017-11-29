Fistula Foundation Zambia Program Director Bwalya Chomba has called on women suffering from the fistula condition to avoid self-pity and stigmatization but open up and seek help as the condition is repairable.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS today, Ms Chomba said a woman with fistula is often rejected by her husband, family and pushed out of her community causing women to go in isolation.

She said the condition often comes about as a result of not seeking specialized medical help during child birth and the prolonged obstructed labor.

Ms Chomba said fistula condition is treatable, preventable and repairable as the country now has a number of surgeons trained in fistula repair surgery stationed in Monze, Kabwe, Chilonga, Mansa and Lusaka Hospitals.

She said the Fistula Foundation works to treat poor women who suffer from the condition and ensuring that they access surgery at a hospital nearer to them while working in partnership with the Ministry of Health.

Ms Chomba added that the condition is often surrounded with myths because women in the situation are often said to have been bewitched or cursed, when the condition comes as a result of not seeking medical care during child birth.

She added that every expectant mother is at risk of having the fistula condition hence the need to always attend antenatal checkups as stipulated by the Ministry of Health as well as ensure that they deliver at a health facility where they have access to proper medical help in case of any complications.

The Fistula Foundation program started in January 2017 and will end in December 2019. Its objective is to build capacity of health care providers in order to increase the number of women receiving quality fistula repair surgery in Zambia.

The Foundation seeks to improve awareness, reduce stigma and increase the number of referrals of women for treatment.