President Edgar Lungu says some people are scared of facing him in the next general election because he remains a popular man.

And President Lungu has said he will abide by the decision of the courts on whether he is eligible to stand in the 2021 elections.

The head of state said this is because he respects the law.

Speaking when he appeared on the special interview TV programme at ZNBC, President Lungu said he want to stand in 2021 and there is nothing wrong with being ambitious.

President Lungu observed this is not the time to politic but to work and deliver promises made to the people of Zambia.

On goverments dealings with mining firms, President Lungu says there is alot of arm twisting by companies who want to intimidate government.

President Lungu however said that he has always stood his ground when it comes to protecting the interest of the nation and Zambians.

And President Lungu says he can not order investigative wings to prosecute anyone because it is within their mandate to do so.

He stated that anyone who has been cited for theft in the latest Auditors General report will face the law.

And President Lungu has defended his foreign trips.

He said his recent trip to Kenya he met Israeli Prime Minister where it was agreed that Zambia will host Israeli-Africa summit in 2018

Mr Lungu said hosting a summit of such magnitude will draw the attention of the world and business tycoons to Zambia.

Meanwhile, PF ruling Members of the Central Committee Emmanuel Chenda and Dr. Joseph Katema have been appointed as Ambassadors to Zimbabwe and Italy respectively.

The duo, together with Police Commissioners were sworn-in today, 30th November 2017, at State House.