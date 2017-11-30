President Edgar Lungu says some people are scared of facing him in the next general election because he remains a popular man.
And President Lungu has said he will abide by the decision of the courts on whether he is eligible to stand in the 2021 elections.
The head of state said this is because he respects the law.
Speaking when he appeared on the special interview TV programme at ZNBC, President Lungu said he want to stand in 2021 and there is nothing wrong with being ambitious.
President Lungu observed this is not the time to politic but to work and deliver promises made to the people of Zambia.
On goverments dealings with mining firms, President Lungu says there is alot of arm twisting by companies who want to intimidate government.
President Lungu however said that he has always stood his ground when it comes to protecting the interest of the nation and Zambians.
And President Lungu says he can not order investigative wings to prosecute anyone because it is within their mandate to do so.
He stated that anyone who has been cited for theft in the latest Auditors General report will face the law.
And President Lungu has defended his foreign trips.
He said his recent trip to Kenya he met Israeli Prime Minister where it was agreed that Zambia will host Israeli-Africa summit in 2018
Mr Lungu said hosting a summit of such magnitude will draw the attention of the world and business tycoons to Zambia.
Meanwhile, PF ruling Members of the Central Committee Emmanuel Chenda and Dr. Joseph Katema have been appointed as Ambassadors to Zimbabwe and Italy respectively.
The duo, together with Police Commissioners were sworn-in today, 30th November 2017, at State House.
Please pass me a bottle of Jamesson, I want to drink.. Kekekeke!
But Edgar takolwa bwino…. Why is he scared of early retirement?
We told him to let Inonge be president, and now he should have taken over in 2021, but because of ama dizzy, he rushed.
Anyone in oppositions will win bwana…. Naikosa.
First year of the 5 year in office and he is talking about 2021, what a joke, Just because you have learnt the art of manipulating the ECZ does not mean you are popular. I blame Sata for this, He should have known batter than leaving the country in the hands of a lazy, vision-less, global trotting, beer man.
Edgar!
Unfathomable hallucinations by a sitting president.
baba, you don’t qualify, end of story. Don’t hide behind opposition. This man is shameless.
Even 2016 elections you won through rigging, cadre violence PF-Police violence & harassment of opposition.
What can you do in 3rd term that u have failed to do in 2 terms?
Presidency is NOT a game of winning/losing like a Man-Utd Vs Chelsea game. It’s about service to the pipo, which you have failed miserably:-
– The grand theft & quick-enrichment at the expense of indebting the country,
– The auctioning assets to Chinese & Lebanese,
– The grand corruption in over-priced contracts etc will land you in jail for the remainder of your life.
no no , we want to keep the name we are known off of democracy and peaceful country , though poor customer service which need to work and you my brother you have had your time and you still time to work , as things are not well country , so stop wasting your time and confusing the nation by talking about issues ,which should not subjects now .
I think President Lungu is out of touch with reality on the ground. As things stand the 2% lead President Lungu and PF had in the 2016 elections against HH and UPND has been now wiped out by Kambwili and the NDC. People are openly saying if Kambwili maintains NDC trajectory and later becomes HH’s running mate they are ready to vote out PF en-mass to ensure the opposition has a resounding victory! Nevertheless if the parties still go it alone, the NDC is likely reducing PF’s numbers in the Copperbelt, Luapula, Northern, Muchinga and Lusaka which can still tilt the election in the opposition’s favour. President Lungu is losing in 2021 come what may the writing is clear on the wall except he is always airborne and therefore out of touch with reality!
Lungu you can not win any election without cheating, violence and the illigal use of state marchinary, period.
Lana excuse
You are right,This man is out of touch with reality cheating and violence is how he wins ,too bad it was DeadNbc how I wish he can give an interview even to SABC
Hh can never get the second position without tribal votes.
Wow Grevasio Zulu is a fat boy now? When I left Zambia back then he was a slim tombolilo. Somebody must be paying him.
“President Lungu however said that he has always stood his ground when it comes to protecting the interest of the nation and Zambians.” This from an incompetent cluessless individual who has wasted Zambia’s years as a country. We are leaving in the “What Zambia would be” had ECL not rigged arrogant ignorance into the highest office of the land. How did Zambia front such an individual to leadership? In meeting with foreign dignitaries, ECL rarely makes a confident eye contact. ECL has zip command of policy generally, and he has himself confirmed that he lacks-vision. Wasted years…shocking.
Lungu is as worthless as those that blindly supports him. This guy is dull and visionless.
Full disclosure: I am not an HH and UPND sympathizer, but Lungu is a nut job.
Bashi Tasila where are you popular?
This is a classical lie by our jet-flying president. Please, sir, come down. The ground below is bare, devoid of any footprints of yours. How in the world can you even start dreaming of pulling it off in 2021?