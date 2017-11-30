Ngabwe District Assistant Social Welfare Officer Kenneth Zimba says over 500 children in Ngabwe district lack financial help to go to school.

Mr Zimba says his department only managed to sponsor nine pupils owing to inadequate funds.

He added that in 2015, only 22 pupils were sponsored and 2016 had no financial allocation to sponsor any pupil.

Mr Zimba further said his department has already received over 500 applicants for government sponsorship on the 2018 waiting list.

He told ZANIS in an interview that his office has,however, made a request to the ministry to look into the matter as educating the people, especially in rural areas, is key to national development.