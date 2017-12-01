

Lusaka Mayor Wilson Kalumba has proposed that Zambia be transformed into an offshore financial centre and compete with the likes of Dubai, Cayman Island and Mauritius.

Mr Kalumba has since advised Zambians to stop condemning those with offshore accounts.

Mr. Kalumba said the country needs to introduce off- shore banking and financial services to attract both local and foreign investments.

“We have an enabling environment among them: political stability, international connectivity such as by phone and internet and air travel,” Mr Kalumba said.

“What we don’t have is effective trust law and administration and high-level of financial confidentiality which is needed for wealth protection,” he said.

He added, “So instead of condemning those with offshore bank accounts, let us explore the potential of making Zambia an offshore financial centre and join the likes of Dubai, Cayman Island, Mauritius etc.”