

Minister of Transport and Communications Brian Mushimba says the timely dissemination of high quality, accurate and reliable weather information to end users is cardinal in reducing the impact of weather induced disasters.

Mr. Mushimba said loss of life and property can be mitigated if weather related information is availed to various communities timely.

He bemoaned that Sub Saharan Africa has low adaptive capacity which has led to the region being vulnerable to weather and climate stresses.

Mr. Mushimba said this when he officiated at the United Nations Development Programme’s Multi-Country support to Strengthen Climate Information and Resilience Development in Africa workshop.

He explained that the region has a fragile environment which is prone to natural disasters hence the need to strengthen the early warning systems.

The Minister pointed out that reliable weather forecasts and climate services are required in managing the effects of climate change in various sectors.

Mr. Mushimba cited agriculture, forestry, fishing, water resources, energy and tourism as some of the sectors that are vulnerable to weather and climate shocks.

He emphasized that high quality, accurate and annual climate predictions are crucial in supporting weather resilience.

Speaking earlier United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Deputy Country Director to Zambia Sergio Valdini commended government for the commitment it has attached the implementation of a project in Zambia on building sustainable climate information services in Africa.

Mr. Valdini said the implementation of the project has greatly helped to reduce the impact and effects of climate change to the community through the dissemination of accurate weather information.

He observed that many families in Africa will only be food secure once weather related information is provided to them timely.