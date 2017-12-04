The General Nursing Council of Zambia (GNCZ) has closed down five training institutions of nursing for failing to meet minimum standards of training in 2017 alone.

And St. Lukes’ Mpanshya Mission Colleges of Nursing, Midwifery and Public Health Nursing in Rufunsa District of Lusaka Province has introduced the first ever educational tool called the “Decentralised Practical Training Model (DPTM) aimed at enhancing the training of more nurses.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, said the model has come at a time when government is encouraging Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) in the training of public health workers in line with the Ministry of Health (MoH)’s transforming agenda.

General Nursing Council of Zambia (GNCZ) Content Development Expert, David Mbewe, said the closure of the five training institutions that include three Universities and two colleges is aimed at enforcing compliance levels to set standards of training.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Mbewe warned that the council shall not hesitate to shut down any school of nursing and midwifery for failing to abide to the set standards of nursing and midwifery education and training.

This came to light when St. Lukes’ Mpanshya Mission College of Nursing, Midwifery and Public Health Nursing unveiled its innovative educational tool “DPTM” at an event dubbed: “The Knowledge Sharing Day” over the weekend.

Mr. Mbewe who however declined to name the affected schools emphasized that there shall be no compromise in the enforcement of the set nursing and midwifery education if the citizens are to be protected from unscrupulous people.

“I must reiterate that GNC’s desire to achieve 100 % compliance to set nursing and midwifery standards is paying dividends,” he said.

“I wish to inform to the nation that GNC has so far closed down five schools of nursing and midwifery following our intensified inspections of training institutions across the country”.

And St. Lukes’ Mpanshya Mission College of Nursing, Midwifery and Public Health Nursing Principal Toddy Sinkamba said the institution is pioneering the “Decentralised Practical Training Model (DPTM) aimed at enhancing the training of nurses and output of graduates.

Mr. Sinkamba added that during implementation of the model, the college intends to address some of the teething problems that hinder the training of quality nurses in the country.

“Some components in the model will enable us start the 2018 direct registered midwifery programme that is replacing the current in-service one,” he disclosed.

“Indeed the launch of this model has come at a time when there’s great demand for innovative knowledge in Zambia, and the nursing profession, in particular.”

And speaking at the same function, Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya implored both new and existing colleges of nursing to emulate St. Lukes if they are not remain relevant to the needs of the profession.

Dr. Chilufya who spoke through a representative, Dr. Lonia Mwape explained that the model pioneered by the nursing school, is tailored on recommendations made by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Global Health Policy for human resource and Retention for health which Zambia is a part to.

“The public health care system is still grappling with the low staffing levels despite huge efforts from both public and private training schools churning out graduates,” he noted.

“Time has come for university nursing colleges and other training provides to introduce innovations that are in line with MoH’s National Health Strategic Plan aimed at increasing the number of graduates annually”.

Rufunsa District Commissioner Judith Chama also attended the event that attracted principal tutors and instructors from all the 69 nursing colleges across the country.