The National Road Fund Agency (NRFA) has announced that all construction works and road tolling systems at Chongwe Toll Plaza have been completed and road tolling will commence tomorrow December 4th 2017.

Avic International, which constructed the US$ 1.9 million Chongwe Toll Plaza through the Road Development Agency (RDA) has completed all works and handed over the Toll Plaza to NRFA for operations.

NRFA Public Relations Manager Alphonsius Hamachila has said the Chongwe Toll Plaza has been installed with modern road tolling features which include enhanced security cameras for internal controls, transparency and accountability, vehicle recognition devices, and customer unit fare displays.

He said the Toll Plaza which will be handling over 2,000 vehicles per day has four service lanes with two servicing Westbound traffic, while the other two will be servicing the East bound traffic.

Mr. Hamachila has urged motorists using the Great East Road to cooperate with the Tolling staff at the Toll Plaza and assured them of the NRFA’s operational Efficiency and Service Excellence as the Agency collects Tolls revenue for sustainable road maintenance.

He said that the NRFA has rolled out the application process for Local User Discounts and called on all motorists who reside within a ten Kilometre radius of the Toll Plaza to visit the Toll Station so that they could access the toll relief facility and enjoy rebates of up to 75 percent or K2 per passage for smaller vehicles and K15 for bigger vehicles.

Mr. Hamachila indicated that frequent road users such as those motorists who reside in Chongwe and work in Lusaka will enjoy Frequent User Discounts.

“To be eligible for the Frequent User Discount, a vehicle, in whose vehicular characteristics fall into an eligible category, shall have to pass through a particular toll station at least ten (10) consecutive times within a thirty (30) day period. Thereafter, the driver of the eligible vehicle shall qualify to be able to pay at Frequent User Discount rate for a closed period of another thirty (30) days,” he said.

He said that the whole process of the Frequent User Discounts shall be administered automatically through the tolling system. The software shall identify each vehicle and mark a unique code based on its registration and the system shall count the number of passages of the vehicle at the Toll Station within a thirty (30) day period. Once a subject vehicle has met the prequalification criteria of minimum ten (10) passages, the system shall then effect reduced tariffs of K5 per passage for smaller vehicles and K10 for bigger vehicles for another period of thirty (30) days.

The Chongwe Toll Plaza has become the ninth inland Toll Plaza to be opened since the beginning of the National Road Tolling Porgramme which covers all vehicle classifications.

Recently the NRFA commenced Road Tolling at simplified Toll Plazas at Chembe in Luapula Province, Kalense and Kateshi in Northern Province to add to the existing Toll Plazas at Katuba, Shimabala, Mumbwa, Manyumbi and Kafulafuta.

It is envisioned that a total of 40 Toll Plazas will be in operation across the country by the end of 2018.