Finance Felix Mutati has confirmed that his counterpart the Minister of Communications and Transport, Brian Mushimba, is this week set to sign a Statutory Instrument to revise and replace SI 76 of 2016, which introduced a restriction in the movement of Passenger Service Vehicles and Trucks between 21:00 Hours and 05:00 Hrs.

Mr Mutati made the announcement in Kazungula, Saturday December 2, 2017, after inspecting construction works for a bridge between Botswana and Zambia.

Following the implementation of measures to improve road safety management and monitoring, a new instrument to revise and replace SI 76 of 2016 will be signed this week.

The new instrument is expected to help improve the flow of goods for productive sectors like mining and agriculture in order to accelerate their contribution to GDP.

The decision to revise and replace SI 76 of 2016 is part of Governments overall efforts in reducing the cost of doing business.