Street vendors in Ndola town centre have resolved to observe maximum standards of cleanliness as they conduct their day to day activities.

The street vendors who mainly sell fresh fruits told ZANIS Ndola in separate interviews today that with the onset of the rain season, there was need for all traders to observe high standards of cleanliness at their trading points so that they attract business as well as prevent diseases such as cholera.

Mrs Angelina Chilufya a widow observed that despite the local authority employing people to sweep the roads it was also incumbent upon the individual traders to clean the trading area.

She said fruits attracted a lot of flies and that individual traders must ensure that they sweep their trading points and cover their fruits so that customers do not have second thoughts on buying from them.

“Yes council has employees that sweep these corridors but even us as people selling from here we must sweep on our own, we should not just wait for the council to clean. After all when cholera comes we will be the ones that will get sick and not the council,” she said.

Another Trader Mr Moses Mwale noted that traders that sell fruits and vegetables should be allocated separate areas and not where individual traders trade anywhere they find space.

He explained that the current situation where one is selling shoes the next vendor has fruits and vegetables and another has spare parts was unhealthy.