

A recent survey has revealed that state owned telecommunications provider Zamtel has the most affordable internet bundles in Zambia.

The survey conducted by technology publication Manic also showed that MTN has the most expensive data packages across all the key Internet Service Providers in the country.

The survey was restricted to pricing and did not include data speeds but also involved price checks for two other leading Internet Service Providers namely Hai Telecom and Vodafone.

It is worth noting that the survey was however focused on 4G connectivity for the five surveyed providers who were offered Home or SME bundles.

Across all the packages, Zamtel showed that it has the most affordable pricing from all the five surveyed as at 24th November 2017.

Across all the five providers, the lowest data offer is the 10GB where Zamtel and Airtel rank the lowest price at K250.

The survey also revealed that the maximum data offer from all the five ISPs is capped at 100 GB with different pricing.

Zamtel offers the lowest 100GB at K900, followed by Airtel at K 1600 with Vodafone as the highest at K1,899.