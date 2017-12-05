Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Amos Chanda has stated that Zambia has a solid democratic standing as evidenced by the freedom of some people to speak what he termed as nonsense.

Responding to a question on allegations of corruption on the President and government from Mr Kambwili when he featured on COSTA, a talk show hosted by Costa Mwansa on Diamond TV last evening, Mr Chanda stated that proof of democracy was everywhere for all to see in the nation because, if there had been no tolerance, some of the nonsense that was being said by People such as Kambwili wouldn’t have been said.

“Some of the nonsense, I should call it, that we are hearing today, in a state that is led by an intolerant government, an intolerant President, some of that rubbish, you cannot hear it. So, that is an expression of an existing democratic space available to even those that want to exercise their right to talk nonsense. That is the measure of freedom. Freedom of expression. You have got the right to say what you are saying. I will defend your right to say what you are saying even if I don’t believe in what you are saying. Even if I don’t like what you are saying. “he said.

“Even those Copper thieves have ascended in life and acquired something. But we are not going to descend to the level of how they went there. We will simply say that social mobility entails that you must give citizens an opportunity.” He said

Mr Chanda stated that those in government were charged with a high responsibility of ensuring that there was social cohesion, unity of purpose and tolerance of one another unlike people like Mr Kambwili who had no responsibility to put society together thereby could go about ranting in the manner he was doing.

“Those who have no responsibility like him, to put society together, can go about ranting in the manner he has done. And you will not expect the President to descend to that level for you to say that he is not corrupt. I can tell you, that an allegation of corruption, if you say Costa, you are corrupt, you must state if its a building, you must say this building, buildings have title numbers, have street numbers. You must say were US $10 Million has been stolen and from whom and state were it has gone. Just to go and band around figures, accusations, its the benefit of an irresponsible opposition. But a responsible government, no matter what, you cannot win a race to the bottom. That is a race to the bottom.” He said.

Mr Chanda acknowledged that there was concern that the quality of democracy was being degraded by reckless people but was confident that in the final analysis good would definitely overwhelm and triumph over evil.

He expressed shock that Mr Kambwili was going round saying of him that he had stolen money because he grew up in Chiwempala on the Copperbelt and now lived in Kabulonga.

“Yes I grew up in Chiwempala and did my Primary School there. I came to Lusaka for my college and University education. I now work at State House. State House is in Kabulonga and I work in State House . I can’t live in Chiwempala and work at State House. Certainly, I also lived in another township in Chingola, but should I be coming everyday from Chingola to work at Statehouse? Are those the allegations of corruption you can even pay attention to ?” He asked.

“But because of the abundance of freedom to communicate, saying whatever nonsense they wish, well, they can choose what to say.” he said

“You, Costa, are coming from Evelyn Hone College. I would be stupid to say I saw Costa in a Benz that you drive. That is utter rubbish. That is the lowest a person looking to assume the highest office of President can descend to . That whatever acquisition you see from someone who has gone through Primary School, Secondary School, College, University and Masters, that they must acquire nothing, he said before adding that the difference between success and failure was social mobility.

“Social mobility comes about when you empower somebody with education and you expect them to acquire certain skills and knowledge to create wealth. Am not here to defend anything but state that education is the best equalizer. That is why the PF government under president Lungu and even under president Sata then, invested heavily in health infrastructure, in education infrastructure, schools. To empower the population to create this space for social mobility,” He said.

Mr Chanda stated that it was interesting that those that used to be copper thieves now wanted to be at the same level as those that went to University .

