Vice President, Inonge Wina has expressed sadness at the suspected arson case on Senior Chief Mweemba’s house in Sinazongwe district.

Speaking when she visited Chief Mweemba at the Livingstone Central Hospital, Mrs. Wina said it is regrettable that a life has been lost when suspected arsonists set ablaze the chief’s house.

The Vice President has assured Chief Mweemba of government support.

Mrs. Wina said the government through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit – DMMU – will assess the situation and see how best the Chief can be helped.

This was after Senior Chief Mweemba appealed to the government to build him a palace and a police post to improve security in the area.

And Livingstone Central Hospital Senior Medical Superintendent, John Kachimba, has described the condition of the Chief and the two others admitted to the hospital as being stable.