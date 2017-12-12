Ndola City Council has launched the ‘Know Your Leader’ program on radio Chimwemwe in Ndola.

The program is designed to get up close information about the leaders presiding over the affairs of the wards, cities, provinces, the nation and other institutions of governance.

The Mayor Amon Chisenga who was the first to feature, got interactive with the listeners and highlighted developmental projects so far scored under his tenure as mayor.

Amongst the highlighted projects by Mr Chisenga were the Copperbelt International Airport, overhaul of the water reticulation system for the city of Ndola, road construction projects under the C400 and Pave Zambia 2000.

The Mayor also highlighted the intensified garbage collection systems to avoid water borne diseases especially cholera and prudent land management systems by way of introduction of a GIS system by the department of planning.

When asked where he would want to see Ndola City by the year 2020, Mr. Chisenga was quick to share the vision of Ndola City Council which is to be a prosperous City by the year 2030, and a leading economic hub.

The Mayor further implored residents of Ndola to be vigilant and help curb issues of underage drinking and patronage of bars as the Council remains vigil to arrest the situation.

Mayor Chisenga also appealed to all well-meaning residents to love were they live and dispose of their waste in designated places for them to receive a proper waste management service from the Local Authority.

He urged everyone to subscribe for garbage collection service with the Council or franchise contractors within their residential areas.