Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo says the student unrest at the Copperbelt University is unfortunate. Mr Lusambo said the situation could have been avoided through dialogue and round table engagement.

He said it is imperative for all the parties involved especially the students to adopt a less provocative and confrontational manner when airing out their concerns.

“I find the behavior of the students very disturbing especially that as intellectuals, society expects them to apply themselves in a more acceptable fashion than resorting to street demonstrations. Over the last one year as Minister in charge of the Province, I have openly engaged the student leadership on a number of issues and such engagements have always produced healthy results,” Mr Lusambo said in a statement.

He added, “The student leadership know my house, they have my phone number and they have been to my office several times and we have used effective methods of engagement to resolve issues affecting the student populace. Not too long ago, my office effectively intervened when majority of students faced the prospect of missing out on end of term exams due to failure to settle tuition fees.”

Mr Lusambo said it is baffling that students this time around opted to run into the streets in the thick of the night and in the process threatened public peace, order and property.

“I wish to strongly place it on record that Government shall not tolerate irresponsible and riotous behavior by students. The method of stone throwing by students may have worked effectively in the 70s but it has no place in our modern day society. As a former University student myself, I believe that the best approach is a roundtable discussion with all the parties involved,” the Copperbelt Minister said.

“As much as the strong handedness by some officers from our law enforcement agencies may not be appropriate, it is always important to remind the students not to provoke the situation. Our law enforcement officers are professionally trained to handle various situations in order to protect public order and peace and will always apply maximum restraint when dealing with defenseless individuals but I know that they will not watch a volatile security situation to degenerate.”

He said, “It is important that all stakeholders including parents and guardians provide effectively counselling to the students and make them understand that they are expected to be in campus at all times and not rush to the road side for whatever reasons.”

Mr Lusambo said the students should also be reminded that the majority are at campus at the expense of the tax payer and it is disingenuous to expect public sympathy from the same people that are paying for their stay at campus whose property and peace they are threatening wantonly.

“I wish to reiterate that Government through the Minister of Higher Education is fully committed to finding a lasting solution to the situation at CBU just like at many other institutions of higher learning. It is therefore imperative that students cooperate with the University management and remain calm as Government is working round the clock to resolve the matter.”

Mr Lusambo has since rubbished some online media reports attributed to him that he denied that there was any student unrest at CBU.

“I have just returned from Samfya, Luapula Province on official government business and there was never a time over the past weekend that I spoke to any Journalist over the situation at CBU. The nation would do well to dismiss such reports with the contempt it deserves,” he said.

Mr Lusambo has also warned some political players who may want to take advantage of the situation at CBU that as Provincial Minister, he is always on guard on all activities in the Province.

“Any machinations that may point towards fanning further disturbances in academic affairs at CBU or any other higher learning institutions in the Province will not be tolerated. Let us all work towards promoting dialogue as we develop all spheres of our beautiful nation,” he said.