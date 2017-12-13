

The Livingstone High Court has granted an Interim injunction to UPND leader Mr Hakainde Hichilema restraining Chilufya Tayali from issuing any defamatory statements against Mr Hichilema.

Mr Hichilema’s lawyers obtained an interim injunction restraining r Tayali from issuing any defamatory statements against their client.

Mr. Tayali is expected to appear in the Livingstone High Court in the afternoon of 4th January, 2018 for an interparty hearing.

Mr Hichilema has dragged Mr Tayali to court over his continued claim that Mr Hichilema is a mason.

This week, Mr Tayali claimed that Mr Hichilema appears in the Masonic register.