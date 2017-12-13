The Livingstone High Court has granted an Interim injunction to UPND leader Mr Hakainde Hichilema restraining Chilufya Tayali from issuing any defamatory statements against Mr Hichilema.
Mr Hichilema’s lawyers obtained an interim injunction restraining r Tayali from issuing any defamatory statements against their client.
Mr. Tayali is expected to appear in the Livingstone High Court in the afternoon of 4th January, 2018 for an interparty hearing.
Mr Hichilema has dragged Mr Tayali to court over his continued claim that Mr Hichilema is a mason.
This week, Mr Tayali claimed that Mr Hichilema appears in the Masonic register.
If this dictator in opposition was president how many will be caged for calling him oval head.
Zambia is flooded with useless politicians like Tayali. They bring nothing but confusion to our politics. How odes labeling a political opponent benefit the opposition and the Zambian People. A good opposition party is great for the country. I hope Tayali pays through his nose for this one.
Why sue him in Southern province and not Lusaka where both Tayali and HH live?
Tayali, desperate for something to keep him in the limelight. This particular light, however, could be more than just lime. It could be hot -so dangerously hot, it could burn him.
Have you seen the date when the matter will be heard?…….4th January 2017.
Tayali will end up apologising and begging for the case to be withdrawn like he did when Lubinda sued him.
did he issue that statement in livingstone in mukuni kingdom
if 5 won 95% cabinet minister will come from one region one trible
We want to know, is he a mason or not?
HH is a coward. Why has he taken the case to Livingstone. Bring the case to Lusaka where a lot of people would attend. Tayali, be strong and expose Hyena Helen
These are tactics to make Tayali broke kabili. On the first day, he will apply for preliminary issues to have the case relocated to Lusaka. The case will drag on and after 15 hearings, it will be relocated to Lusaka. Then in Lusaka, once the hearing starts, HH will apply for preliminary issues. Then judgement will not be passed in 2021. From HH’s perspective two things will be achieved; firstly, Tayali will be broke as he will be paying lawyers. Secondly, Tayali won’t issue any injurious remarks on HH prior to the 2021 elections as the injunction will still be in place.
Y in Livingston not Lsk? I’m sure if HH could steal votes and win, the capital city of zambia will be Monze
Anything wrong in being a mason. If truly a mason as Tayali claims, why can’t he say yes and please his masters. I am sure HH is having sleepless nights bcoz of denying his religion. Ci devil cifwile cilemu ataka ubushiku bonse
He has taken the case to Livingstone to mete more punishment for Tayali. Tayali will have no transport money to pay for a bus-fare to Livingstone. Let us see if PF will sponsor him for a day trip to Mosi o tunya.
Whatever anyone thinks of Hakainde Hichilema, he has every right to bring this matter to court!
Hh cares about his reputation unlike lungu who is being called s corrupt theif every day…..day in day out we hear lungu is s corrupt theif, looter and plundere yet silence for fear of exposing himself……
The Freemasons do not publish their registers let alone details of members. Tayali’s reliance on the outbursts of Edward Chomba who has himself explored money making opportunities starting from ‘taking money’ from churches without being seen, arguably so in Mufulira is false. Edward Chomba denied these allegations and apologised to HH. And if the evidence is going to come from Wikipedia then Tayali has a problem. While fighting against HH and his alleged Masonic affilian, it is about time this matter came to rest and HH needs to exonerate himself. On the other hand, Tayali had sexual intercourse with a 15yr old, a minor, a child and this is the person that is freely walking down our streets! No offence, but impregnating a minor and paying them off is just wrong. This child molester is a…
#……This child molester is a menace to society. What is K35,000 going to do to alleviate the child in question? Fight HH to the core Tayali but we ought to protect our children from you. Your political sponsors cannot see that but society can and will make sure you are stopped from engaging with children. Let’s protect our Young’s especially the vulnerable. It’s the least any sane person can do!
Is this real or fake news? All dates on that document is 2017, including hearing date as 4 January, 2017??????
Clear stu.pidity and no sense. Clear tribalism – taking a case to Livingstone when both Tayali and HeckleHeckle live in Lusaka. You take the case to a tonga capital city.
dont go there its past 2017