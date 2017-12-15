Minister of Transport and Communication Permanent Secretary Misheck Lungu says government is prioritising the quality and competitive mobile services in the country.

Mr. Lungu said government believes that Mobile service competition will lead to improved mobile services in the country.

Speaking at the launch of the AIRTEL 4 G network in Lusaka, Mr Lungu said government stands ready to partner with mobile service providers to address concerns raised by Zambians over bad telecommunication services.

Mr. Lungu said this in a speech read on his behalf by Ministry of Transport and Communication Director Communications Yese Bwalya.

And AIRTEL Managing Director Peter Correia has disclosed that the completed mobile upgrade- 4G will transform his firm’s internet service provision.

Mr Correia also said mobile subscription in the country in increasing and currently stands at 79 percent.

Meanwhile Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority -ZICTA- Managing Patrick Mutimushi is happy that AIRTEL is committed to making access to internet cheaper.