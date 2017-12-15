

The Department of Road Safety and Awareness under the Zambia Police Service has urged members of the public to enjoy the festive season responsibly.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Lusaka today Zambia Police officer in charge of Road Safety Awareness, Superintendent Yorum Phiri said the Zambia Police in conjunction with the Road Safety and Transport Agency (RTSA) and the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) will this festive season carry out intense road safety check points across the country.

Superintendent Phiri said beginning Wednesday next week, members of the public should expect to see an increased presence of traffic officers on all major roads.

He explained that the move is meant to ensure that road safety is maintained at all cost.

He pointed out that the country has in the past years seen an increased number of road accidents during the festive season.

He has however, thanked Zambia Breweries for its contribution towards road safety.

“Recently Zambia Breweries donated 6 Breathalyzer towards road safety through the Road Safety and Transport Agency (RTSA).”

Commenting on the lowered prices of alcohol beverages during the festive season, Superintendent Phiri said the prices are not meant to kill the consumers but to ensure that they enjoy the festive season responsibly.

He added that his department has reached out to bar owners and sensitized them on the need to avoid selling alcohol to underage and already drunk persons.

Superintendent Phiri said those wishing to operate bars beyond the stipulated time should apply to the local authority for an extension of operational hours or risk been closed by the police.

He stated that police will not allow any form of lawlessness on the road during and after the festive season.

Since January 2017, Zambia has recorded 22 788 road traffic accidents in which 1 809 lives have been lost while, about 700 deaths involved pedestrians.

Superintendent Phiri has further advised cyclists and pedestrians to avoid crossing the roads at unmarked points as they are at a high risk of being hit by oncoming vehicles.

He warned that police have no authority to charge any person found guilty of drunk driving but refer the case to the courts of law.

Superintendent Phiri added that there will be no room for people to drink and drive, unlicensed drivers, defective vehicles to be on the road as traffic officers will be on the road to monitor and ensure that the laws is abided by.