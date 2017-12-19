The Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has rescinded the appointment of Chinese nationals as Police Reserve Officers.
Police Spokeswoman Charity Katongo said the decision was made after making wide consultations following public outcry which came after the engagement of eight Chinese nationals in to the Zambia Police Reserve Wing yesterday.
“However, members of the public should be aware that the appointments were not done outside the Law but within the provisions of the Zambia Police Reserve Act, Chapter 117 of the Laws of Zambia,” Ms Katongo said.
Yesterday, Mrs. Katongo maintained that recruiting Chinese as Police Reservists is backed by law.
“These are police reserves. The Police Reserves are backed by cap 117 of the Laws of Zambia known as the Zambia Police Reserve Act. The reserves are there to assist the Zambia Police in maintaining Law and order. They are also vital in Community Policing. The Law does not segregate on race. Police reserves put on police uniforms,” Mrs Katongo clarified.
She said, ‘Section 4 of the Police reserve Act states that ” the Reserve shall consist of such persons, resident in Zambia who, having attained the age of 18 years, volunteer for Service in the Reserve and are considered to be suitable for enrollment”.
Mrs. Katongo also revealed that the Police Reservists are usually monitored and according to section 7 of the Act, they make a declaration. We have always had police reserves and they have proved to be helpful in community policing.
“They work under the supervision of regular police officers. These are usually screened. We understand security concerns better than those who are not in the system and whatever measures put in place are from the informed point of view. We had Indians who were Police Reserves and people were okay with it. Why should the Chinese be discriminated on race? We are using the Police Reserve Act which does not segregate on race. When it comes to the marriage our Standing orders are clear. We do not use emotions but the Law,” she said.
So why change your minds imwe?
The command should return to the Chinese the sack of money they received from them also …
Zambians or any foreigner in China can never work in any government institution…Not even as a cleaner, that is how the Chinese guard their state secretes.
Meanwhile in Zambia a Chinese gets higher police ranks.
PF is a failed experiment .
Cheese yapwa? Is the Cheese finished?
Okay okay people, I have just spoken to my drinking friend Edgar and uncle kanganja,,,,, they both told me that the appointment of Chinese nationals into zambia police ,,, was just a Christmas joke,, so ya!!,, Edgar also told me he will soon travel to RSA to celebrate with the ANC New president
Pressure bululu, pressure from the public! But he has to save face.
Am still very very disappointed with my own party PF….and shame on you Kanganja and Esther Katongo…and our so called commander in chief of all the armed forces…..KANGANJA AND ESTHER KATONGO SHOULD BE FIRED AND THEN ARRESTED
Return the cars Chinese “donated” in exchange for the jobs as officers. The Chinese should sue for this.
I have been PF since it’s inception and this is the first time I have criticized my party….RIGHT IS RIGHT….WRONG IS WRONG…..please let’s create jobs for our youth whether PF..UPND..FDD..UDC or whatever party they belong to
Thanks
2019 vote ANC (Cyril Ramaphosa)
I thank you
Section 4 of the Police reserve Act states that ” the Reserve shall consist of such persons, resident in Zambia who….”
To them “resident in Zambia’ means including foreigners….., this what led to their misinterpretation of the act, shame on them.
Return those donations too.
CHIPANTE-PANTE Govt, Koswe Mumpoto zoona. How much were these mice bribed by tu ma choncho-li? Our country has been auctioned to these crooked 1diots.
How do you appoint a CHONCHO-LI as Assistant Commissioner of Police & superintendents? Police IG & Katongo need to be investigated & dragged to court over this. A Zambian can never ever be appointed a Malonda in China.
…. because of the public outcry! Thought she has ably explained. Even if something is lawful. Public outcry and morarity need to be responded to. The essence of a protest is to seek redress. The winner hear is the public.
Now if Kanganja didn’t consult with his commander in chief then this is TREASON….PURE TREASON…he needs to be fired and then arrested together with Esther Katongo….this is no laughing matter and if you reading this Mr President Lungu…please dismiss Kanganja immediately….
In 1996 i was at the African nations cup in South Africa with my friend Teddy Makungu….
Zambia was leading Egypt 3-1 and with only 6 minutes to play the Mighty Pharaohs brought in 3 strikers and substituted 3 defenders….i heard Dennis Liwewe say..”we have to be very very very careful at the back…very very careful indeed ”
The whole Egyptian team moved up front…there were red shirts everywhere in the Zambian Area….wave after wave….counter attack after counter attack with the likes of EL Kass and the dark skinned Kamuna….
Egypt only needed 1 goal to mount pressure on Zambia….and if they had scored just 1 goal in the last 6 minutes….definitely they could have made it 3-3….remember this was when EL Kass was at his best….
So as PF…we shouldn’t allow UPND to…
Continued
And so as PF we shouldn’t allow UPND to score 1 goal because the pressure will be on us…remember we are leading UPND 3 goals to 1 with only 6 minutes left to play
Merry Christmas Everybody and stay safe
God bless all LT bloggers
God bless Zambia
2021 vote PF ( Edgar)
I thank you
Mr. BR Mumba Sr what are you going to say now after you rant in support of this..very swift to call others minions yet you are not putting tangible debates to support your case.
You are the biggest cancer to Zambia …educated foooools like you!!
Expect another c*ck*up soon as no one is ever punished or no one takes responsiblity…no further comment.
Zambia does not have a reciprocity agreement with China with respect to state employment. So, the argument that a Zambian can not be employed in China as a reservist is weak.
A nation makes its own laws to serve the interests of its people.
A similar argument imbued with absurdity is made about people of nonchristian faiths.
An act should not be wrong because it is not practiced in other countries. An example would be, would we, the people, accept to have dog meat in the butcheries run by Chinese because a Zambian can sell dog meat in a butchery in China? Your answer is as good as mine.
Let’s put up reasoned arguments.
How did this happen? Zambia Police rules are that you must be 5 foot 6 inches to be recruited. No Chinese is above that height. Kanganja!
Compliments of the season….
Very embarrassing outcome.
Jump then think later. It always important to turn things over in ones head or put your heads together first then act. Not this nonsense going on.
@Katondo Boys above is calling for arrest of his bosses, amazing, I start to respect that PF cadres.
Emmanuel Mwamba is using the alias katondo boys
how about a Chinese ministers too.
And maybe we could do better with a Chinese President! Instead of this corrupt visionless drunk tourist that claims to be “president” now!
In China the penalty for corruption is a DEATH SENTENCE!
This withdrawal after ejaculation does not mean sex has not taken place! Why have you withdrawn if this fornication with the Chinese was within the so called law? I smell big smelly Rats!
Exactly what happened the Chinese Smart watch I bought. I worked for 24hrs only and stopped. I rescinded my decision and took it back to the seller, still wrapped in new packaging and all…LOLest!!!!
Just admit you didn’t read the constitution. You have realised now that the police service policies of the 1950 need to be done away with and aligned with the new constitution.
You want to take advantage of Zambians by saying the appointment was within the law, which law baba? So is the public order act must be revised so that you stop the abuse of nationals.
Does the IG drink any ?
SOKWE MUTOPO…
PF style of governance not inspiring at all. Always trying and error.
Mr IG, are you now telling the Nation that you did that Chinese appointment without consulting first. What a joke. Please don’t take Zambian people for granted. You are not running a katemba Sir. This is a Nation.
It’s a such a shame to be called Zambian. We look like we don’t know what to do because of a few individuals.
STOP THIS TRY AND ERROR TREND.
Cheese yapwa? Is the Cheese finished?
And the venue of the same event doesn’t auger well with protocol and etiquette.
Why was the ceremony held at the Chinese premises instead of at the police offices?
Why didn’t they consult widely in the first place? This reversal isn’t a decision to be commended, it should have never happened in the first place.
But that is the culture under the PF they mess up and then try to correct the situation and some regards on the forum are busy praising them. Same with the standards and poors slight rating improvement……they got us into the mess in the first place and now their minions are wide eyed singing praises ….when everything else including IMF talks are in a mess. Awe sure wherever the rat poison is to help ???
They thought we are S.T.U.P.I.D. They never expected this to be an issue, what a shock. Imagine what this country would be like if public outcry occurred on many other despicable things these guys have done? That is what happens when you think you can walk all over people with absolute impunity!
Do and think later!General Miyanda must know about this
Let’s be reasonable. The decision was made in good faith because of public outcry, in spite of the appointments being within the provisions of the law. Kanganja had to bend backwards to accommodate people’s concerns. What’s wrong with that? He should be commended.
He didn’t bend bend due to public pressure. He realised he was acting against the constitution. People read and stop being cheated
Why doesn’t he bend backwards over road blocks?
Shouldnt he have expected the public outcry in the first place? Any right thinking person would!!
So IIDYOTS should be “commended” for doing really dull things? Hahahahaha!
@Zeus
When you say cheated you actually mean being lied to?
The Chinese should also rescind their decision and get back the two vehicles they donated!
This is very embarrassing and IG should resign on moral grounds. How do we trust him with decision making if he can make a U-turn just hours after a colourful ceremony? Mwashaina noshaina muli ka motoka kama choncholi.
ESPIONAGE AT IT S BEST IN FACT HIGH TREASON ALSO WHAT ARE CHINESE DOING IN VEHICLES WITH G R Z NUMBER PLATES,
YOU ARE FORESAKING YOUR OWN LAWS JUST TO IMPRESS SHYROCKS.THEY ARE MANUPULATING YOU WITH FEW DOLLARS AND GIFTS AND YOU END UP MAKING IMPULSE DECISIONS.THINK OF THE FUTURE IMWE.NICHANI KANSI.
When you have corrupt drunken nincompoops running a country this what happens! These clowns are not serious. I am appalled as a citizen to have a leadership that is clueless at the helm of my beautiful country. This is only a tip of the iceberg of the deplorable leadership they continue to exhibit. This a clear demonstration of “capture” of the state by Chinamen. Shame!
“I’am VISION-LESS”, Lungu proclaimed with his own mouth.
Lungu, Koswe-Mumpoto is a CHIPANTE-PANTE Govt.
– One day you recruit tu ma CHONCHO-LI in police, next day you rescind appointment
– One day you support Western Sahara, next day you support Morocco, then flip-flop & change again
– One day you go for state visit to Saudi Arabia & Egypt next day you support Israel & offer to host Africa-Israel summit
– During campaigns, SATA promised to kick out tu ma CHONCHO-LI & recognize Taiwan. When he came into power he did the opposite. Chinese have flooded Zambia.
And, give back the vehicles that were “donated” to government.
I commend you for rescinding the appointments.
Maybe they could have helped with eradication of police inertia and corruption. Pity the law doesn’t allow this.
THERE IS NO WAY KANGANJA CAN BE COMMENDED FOR RECINDING HIS DECISION BECAUSE HE COMMITED A HUGE MISTAKE IN THE FIRST PLACE.INFACT HE OWES THE NATION AN APOLOGY AND HE WILL BE FORGIVEN.
TIMES HAVE MOVED MR IG AND NATIONS ARE BUSY STRENGHNING THEIR NATINAL SECURITY SO AS TO PROTECT THEIR PEOPLE AND YOU ARE BUSY REFERING TO ANCIENT/COLONIAL PIECE OF ACTS.
MOVE ON PLEASE.
Good that you have recinded your decision. By the way, did you consult widely including yo boss before making such a decision? Next time be very careful before making such sensitive decisions. You were almost selling our country to these thieving & criminal minded chinese. Shame on you. The Chinese have been involved in waste scandals in this country & you want to expose them to our national security?what a blander. I think there are worse off things in the background happening with these chinese. Our country has already been sold to China. Zambia wasebanya???
” the decision was made after making wide consultations following public outcry”
Normal people and good managers first make wide consultations then make decisions. Kanganja does the opposite.
Just like him. He arrested HH then investigated
The statement should have read “… the decision was made after the public outry”
Possibly this guy can win the worst IG contest….?
On the other hand, could he have made this decision on his own accord with the masters? In this case the minister and the president? It’s such a huge decision such that there is no way the might not have been informed.
Dont forget to take back the uniforms. Those criminals can take advantage
Wasn’t there some flow of cash from the Chinese to yada yada? If so, then they will still look into their ‘Chinese Bootlicking Gift Pack’ for a more ‘public acceptable’ gift of EQUAL value because they once cash flows one way, something must flow the other way to maintain equilibrium.
Tying so hard to justify the unjustifiable kkkkk. These morons don’t know whether they coming or going. The visionless one has gone into oblivion and is embarrassed to the core. No leader worth his salt would succumb to such machinations by these rats from China who thinks they can control our intelligence and security. On this one you have short yourselves in the foot and come 2021 PF kuyabebele.
Good job Zambians for mounting the pressure. We are also grateful to IG Kanganja for rescinding his decision. Not many in PF change their minds once realising they have made a mistake eg. ECL
Thanks IG and hats off to you. It takes a lot of humility and courage to reverse a decision. We need humble leaders not arrogant ones..
It takes a lot of stupidity to make such a decision in the first place.
@Nine Chale, it also takes a lot of greed to make such a decision
THESE PEOPLE ARE A JOKE – THEY MAKE ERRATIC DECISIONS AND THEN REVERSE THEM AGAIN – THIS IS THE NORMAL PROCEDURE WITH THE PF,
What a freaking joke of a police chief we have, what a freaking joke of those who are not firing him we have. Tayali was right to demonstrate against this man. How can you not expect public outcry against such a ridiculous decision. Imagine being stopped by a group of Chinese nationals and being asked for this and that and maybe being slapped around? It has colonial, racial and all sorts of conotations to it!! Meanwhile Kapata is busy selling Mukula to these people.. What a freaking joke!!
Ati she said “we do not use emotions but the law” then she gives in to public outcry and cancels the appointments – which means she didn’t follow the law .
This IG must be fired…the worst since independence
The Chinese must return the money they were paid in the last 24hours as they were serving illegally.
Kikikikikikiki………you have made my day
IG, also take back the vehicle donated by the Chinese. It appears you were first bribed with the vehicles, then you thought of giving them jobs. Under what circumstance were you given those vehicles. What about the other gifts which you have not declared. This is professional immorality at its worst.
It’s good that they have come to their senses. But why did they do that in the first place?
The only joke about this is that the decision has been rescinded because that is playing with people. I think the Chinese are just human as every Zambian so you can’t be appointing people, take photos with them then rescinding the decisions like that. Every liberal nation has people in the police force from different reces. We are living in globalised times so we have Zambians from all nations of the world and I think it is high time we had Zambians who were born in places like USA or UK working in all sectors and in ZNBC if we are going to be competing on global stages, we need people reading the news with accents that people all over the world can understand including children of Zambians born and raised outside Zambia. I personally don’t think there is anything wrong with having…
Yes we can employ foreigners in other areas like hospitals,schools,industries but not police and defense because it borders on security of the nation
CONTINUED – I personally don’t think there is anything wrong with having reservists of all races. There is only one race called the human race and it comes in different colors – black, yellow, brown, white etc. We need to educate Zambians because the more people are educated the more tolerant and understanding they are generally speaking. I think don’t rescind that BUT find a way to keep them there, if the drafting was unconstitutional then our constitution needs to be revised and updated to globalised times we are living in.
Hahaha ba stupid PF govt ,this police reserve reversal is another PR nightmare as embarrassing as their “Gabon disaster stadium”
Kanganja, kindly hold another ceremony with the Chinese were you a revoking the appointment. We want to see pictures in which the Chinse are handing back our ZP uniforms and you’r returning their vehicles. Otherwise you cud be cheating us with your statements. We are not happy with you Sir, to tell you the fact.
Imagine even the venue they chose for the same ceremony. Why at a Chinese premises instead of the Police offices.
No etiquette or respect to the institution. So is it normal practice to hold “swearing-in” ceremonies of police reserves at their “houses”?
Here we go again:
Uturn kupimisa?
Uturn maize exports?
Uturn on veg exports?
Uturn disaster stadium
?Uturn ZESCO tariffs?
Uturn treason?
Uturn Savior chishimba?
Uturn Tayali
Uturn on summoning Mmaimane
Now Uturn on Chocholi in ZP
Wasted Years zoona
What credentials does Kamanja has kansi? Doesn’t he know that there could be breach of Nation security? Is that not the act of Treason what he is trying to do?
The IG must be disciplined by his BOSS ASAP.
It’s amazing how dull you Zambians are, OMG.
We Zambians just showed you and your brown paper bag Kanjanga we do not play anymore.
Zambians are always busy condemning the politicians for the wrong decision and the lacking of many services in the country, and yet non has balls to even protest and show those in govt offices that they cannot go about messing around. I guess state house had to call the IG to rescind that Chinese issue. Just imagine being stopped and harassed by a Chinese man in your own backyard. China man has a major plan for Zambia and we are in for a rude shock if we continue sleeping like we are on holiday.
Our constitution if we have any which i gave we don’t have, it because if it is there it has to be respected by the president, and of which he does not because there is no he can let janja and friends to make such blunders without being fried.
The country is infiltrated with dubious characters no wonder our intelligence system is extremely porous and easily manipulated.We are exposing the nation to lawlessness because of love of money.There is no nation that allows its secrets to be exposed like the way we have done.Look at the mouth piece of the nation,ZNBC,it has been sold to the same Chinese.If you sell the voice of the nation,what are you going to remain with?Airwaves are not supposed to be sold to any other nation.People this time are free to take pictures even on sensitive buildings like Bank of Zambia,and OP buildings.Where is our pride as a nation?This so called freedom is exposition the bedroom secretes of the nation.
Zambians have overcome this evil. We as a people did this. On Lusaka Times, let us bond on the side of reality for once and more as we go on from today. PF, UPND, FDD NDC, MMD shall not solve the countries plights. Forget your love for president Lungu, Nawaki, Miyanda, Nevers or HH. Today Zambians were united as one with God and our constitution and stopped a wrong. LT it is time we started to fight for our country even more.
* PF, UPND, FDD, NDC, MMD shall not solve the country’s plight. We the people will.
Next time make consultations before making a decision and not after!
Nali fulwa sana naine when I read that news yesterday. We need to be more serious with some of these decisions we make as a nation. Stop experimenting and turning our nation into a circus and laughing stock of the continent. Zambia is not for sale!
If you have no clue about how to build a strong nation, step aside and let others do it. Don’t think we do not care, we are watching you from afar…
Nine Chale I was so mad, it felt like I felt just before we got rid of Kaunda and Chiluba. kikikikiki I now know we need to get things done before our non functioning ministers act silly. Even the opposition should be challenged.
Right. We have to work it out for ourselves if they let us down. We have the capacity to get things done.
Always carry out wide consultation before appointments are made. You are exposing the weak side of yourselves.
What skills beyond zambian capacity are chinese nationals bringing to the service?
When you let dummies run the government!
We voted. Simple
Then they make dumb decisions!
I like the objectivity exhibited for the first time by Katongo boys. Whether it is assumed as Emmanuel Mwamba or not, for once the blogger has come above partisan politics and debated the issued at hand with un biased mind.It is very rare for political cadres to go against the party they support and that is what has costed this country but Katongo boys have scored a first and all cadres on the blog should emulate that spirit. The decision has been rescinded because the people were not silent when they saw a wrong. That is the spirit. Keep it up Zambia!
Did she just say Indian police reservists? Oh well, those Indians are not immigrants mind you, they where born and raised in Zambia….do i need to remind her that those Indians actually have roots in the Eastern province of Zambia.
Unbelievable! IG Kanganja and his entire spokeswoman must resign for this stuff up… this is treason at its worst. It is obvious they were bribed. And if they don’t resign on their own, their fake illegitimate president must fire them, unless he too got the cut of the bribe.
The [email protected] doesn’t even have the nerve to apologise and say ‘sorry I [email protected]#kd up!’ There is no more country here people, forget about it.
I fear, th rescission is simply to smear us wit honey so dt tushale tuleimfyompa. Otherwiz these CPs (chaina police) thing is 100% real on paper.
This is a very swift move otherwise you could have dug your own grave. Why give the insulting lot material to spring from? The GRZ have some of the best brains when we need the advice of Lawyers. Please consult widely and don’t be materially happy because of the two vehicles donated because there could be senders in them to monitor Police deliberations. Surely, I was very upset with the move and concluded ECL was not getting the correct advice.
Bloggers, it all boils down to the following considerations;
i) The Reserve Act does not preclude foreigners from being reservists. But the new Constitution, which is a higher law, states that those with dual nationality cannot be employed in the security services. Question – Can reservists be deemed as performing a security role?
ii) Some other jurisdictions we are comparing to have their own laws or arrangements. For example, people from former British colonies have been allowed to serve in the UK army even where they have not taken up British nationality (special commonwealth club agreements)
iii) We are lazy. We have loads of archaic laws which we don’t review and as a result they ‘clash’ with some amendments we make to the Constitution or other laws. The Constitution remains…
…. supreme.
Iwe Mrs katongo. Don’t you know that the Indian reserves we had and have were all bone in Zambia so there Zambians! So u cant compare those chinese guys who just came 3 mnths ago to our indian zambians