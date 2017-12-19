The Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has rescinded the appointment of Chinese nationals as Police Reserve Officers.

Police Spokeswoman Charity Katongo said the decision was made after making wide consultations following public outcry which came after the engagement of eight Chinese nationals in to the Zambia Police Reserve Wing yesterday.

“However, members of the public should be aware that the appointments were not done outside the Law but within the provisions of the Zambia Police Reserve Act, Chapter 117 of the Laws of Zambia,” Ms Katongo said.

Yesterday, Mrs. Katongo maintained that recruiting Chinese as Police Reservists is backed by law.

“These are police reserves. The Police Reserves are backed by cap 117 of the Laws of Zambia known as the Zambia Police Reserve Act. The reserves are there to assist the Zambia Police in maintaining Law and order. They are also vital in Community Policing. The Law does not segregate on race. Police reserves put on police uniforms,” Mrs Katongo clarified.

She said, ‘Section 4 of the Police reserve Act states that ” the Reserve shall consist of such persons, resident in Zambia who, having attained the age of 18 years, volunteer for Service in the Reserve and are considered to be suitable for enrollment”.

Mrs. Katongo also revealed that the Police Reservists are usually monitored and according to section 7 of the Act, they make a declaration. We have always had police reserves and they have proved to be helpful in community policing.

“They work under the supervision of regular police officers. These are usually screened. We understand security concerns better than those who are not in the system and whatever measures put in place are from the informed point of view. We had Indians who were Police Reserves and people were okay with it. Why should the Chinese be discriminated on race? We are using the Police Reserve Act which does not segregate on race. When it comes to the marriage our Standing orders are clear. We do not use emotions but the Law,” she said.