The Zimbabwe-Zambia friendly scheduled for this weekend has been called off.

Zambia was due to play Zimbabwe away on December 23 at National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Chipolopolo were set to field their domestic team that is currently camped in Lusaka preparing for the 2018 CHAN tournament that Morocco is hosting from January 13 to February 4.

“The Football Association of Zambia wishes to inform members of the general public and the football family that the planned friendly match between Zambia and Zimbabwe has been cancelled,” FAZ spokesperson Desmond Katongo said.

“This was after the host nation through the Zimbabwe Football Association told FAZ that they were unable to host the match after FIFA informed them that the match was not going to be accorded international friendly status.

“However, the Football Association of Zambia will continue with preparations for the CHAN with the team in the second week of camping in Lusaka.”

Zambia is in Group B at The CHAN finals alongside Uganda, Cote d’Ivoire and Namibia.

Chipolopolo will kickoff their campaign on January 14 against Uganda.