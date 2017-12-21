Southern Province Minister, Edify Hamukale has expressed disappointment with the slow pace at which some banks in the area are activating Electronic Voucher cards (E-Voucher) for farmers to access farming inputs.

Dr. Hamukale is concerned that only 21, 047 out of the 39, 814 farmers in the province who made their deposits have had their E-Voucher cards activated, a situation that has further slowed down the redemption of cards.

ZANIS reports that the Minister was speaking during a media briefing at his office in Choma today.

Dr. Hamukale has further called on the financial institutions to speed up the process as farming is a time-bound activity which should not be delayed.

Meanwhile, the minister has disclosed that the province through its agro-dealers has sufficient stock of farming inputs which include fertilizer, maize seed and legumes.