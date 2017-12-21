Government has approved a K10 million water project for Makululu Compound in Kabwe, Bwacha Constituency Member of Parliament (MP) Sydney Mushanga has disclosed.

Mr. Mushanga said the approval has been granted and the project awaits the signing of documents between a named Chinese contractor and the Zambian government.

ZANIS in Kabwe reports that Mr. Mushanga, who is also Central Province Minister, said when he toured Chililalila and Zambezi Wards in Bwacha Constituency today.

He said the project, which is scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2018, will significantly minimize the water problems in the sprawling compound of Makululu.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mushanga said he will engage Kabwe Municipal Council over the deplorable state of the township roads and failing drainage system.

He said the council holds the key to addressing the deplorable road network and the poor drainage system within the township boundaries.

Mr. Mushanga has since assured the people in his constituency that their many challenges will soon be a thing of the past.