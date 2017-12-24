Chipolopolo striker Brian Mwila is set to return to action at South African club Platinum Stars after an injury layoff when the South Africa PSL resumes on January 5.

The Zambia striker has been sidelined with injury for the last three weeks.

“He is fine now and had a knee injury,” Platinum Stars coach Roger De Sa said.

Mwila joined Platinum Stars last August from FAZ Super Division club Green Buffaloes.

The striker, who finished 2017 as Chipolopolo’s top scorer on 8 goals, has yet to open his account at Platinum Stars.

Meanwhile, midfielder Emmanuel Banda got a dream Christmas present on December 22 when he scored his debut goal at Belgium club KV Oostende.

Banda scored fifth from bottom side’s second goal in a 3-1 away victory over Waasland-Beveren who is three places above them at number 9.

The ex-Zambia Under-20 midfielder has played just sixth times since moving to Belgium from Portugal in August.

Banda started the match before he was substituted in the 77th minute in what was also his first league start since November 25.