Former General Secretary of the Council of Churches of Zambia Rev. Kingsley Mwenda has died in Mpika.

CCZ General Secretary Fr Emmanuel Chikoya has confirmed Rev. Mwenda’s passing on.

Father Chikoya says Rev. Mwenda passed on Saturday morning at Chilonga Mission Hospital in Mpika after a short illness.

He was aged 89.

Rev. Kingsley Mwenda served as CCZ General Secretary from 1972 to 1983.

During his tenure he managed to build Church House along Cairo road in Lusaka for the CCZ.

Rev. Mwenda is also the only General Secretary honoured by CCZ by naming one of its properties after him – the Kingsley Mwenda Centre in Makeni.