President Edgar Lungu has said that the Patriotic Front (PF) government will not shy away from borrowing because money is needed for infrastructure development such as water systems, Schools, Hospitals and Roads and not for consumption.

Speaking yesterday when he visited Lusaka’s Garden compound which is among the areas that have been affected by Cholera, the President said that his Government will borrow to make sure that the country moved forward, adding that his Government did not borrow to eat but to make sure that there is development and people are living well.

“So, we shall work and if it is money, we shall borrow if we don’t have money to make sure that the country moves forward, it doesn’t matter if people will talk so much against this. Because when we are in an emergency like this, it is time to borrow if we don’t have money. So those who are telling you that government is borrowing too much, when we borrow, we don’t borrow to eat, we borrow to make sure that there is development and people are living well. We fix the water, schools, hospitals and roads. That is why we are borrowing money,” he said.

The President said that the PF government is in a hurry to upgrade all shanty settlements across the country as stipulated in the PF manifesto and the Constitution through the Local Government Act.

President Lungu said that the move is meant to ensure the citizenry have access to decent housing and sanitation which will subsequently prevent the outbreak of water-borne diseases such as cholera.

The President explained that government is addressing the problem of unplanned settlements by upgrading shanty compounds which will see to it that all housing units are connected to proper water reticulation systems and sewer lines to curb water contamination and the outbreak of water borne diseases.

“What we have discovered is that at independence, kwalifye mayikulile [people were constructing houses anyhow] and this is the price we are paying, we have all these shanties.

“Going forward, we will begin planning settlements because as you know, Lusaka is a big shanty, so we have to upgrade these shanties to ensure there is reticulated water and toilets. This is an inherited problem and this is the job we were given by Zambians,”

The President was accompanied by the Minister of Health, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, Minister of Local Government, Mr. Vincent Mwale as well as other Government Officials and Community representatives.

Meanwhile, Lusaka residents are happy with President Edgar Lungu’s pronouncement that Government will upgrade all shanty compounds in the capital, to improve sanitation and curb perennial diseases like cholera.

One of the residents, Smart Phiri said that the pronouncement is a welcome development as it will improve water sanitation and the drainage system.

Mr. Phiri said that the upgrade will also help develop feeder roads in the compounds and improve security system in such areas. Another resident Mike Banda said that it was high time shanty compounds got upgraded.

And the Zambian DNA has said that it welcomed President Edgar Lungu’s pronouncement that all the shanty compounds in Lusaka should be upgraded.

Zambian DNA spokesperson Spuki Mulemwa said that the unplanned settlements in Lusaka record large numbers of water bone diseases like cholera because they were not carefully planned.

Mr. Mulemwa said that the head of state should now ban the mushrooming number of shanty compounds especially in Lusaka.

Mr. Mulemwa also appealed to politicians and citizens to offer constructive criticism to government if the country is to excel economically and socially, saying it was disappointing that politicians spent 2017 finger pointing and name-calling, which should not be the case in 2018.