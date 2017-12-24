President Edgar Lungu has said that the Patriotic Front (PF) government will not shy away from borrowing because money is needed for infrastructure development such as water systems, Schools, Hospitals and Roads and not for consumption.
Speaking yesterday when he visited Lusaka’s Garden compound which is among the areas that have been affected by Cholera, the President said that his Government will borrow to make sure that the country moved forward, adding that his Government did not borrow to eat but to make sure that there is development and people are living well.
“So, we shall work and if it is money, we shall borrow if we don’t have money to make sure that the country moves forward, it doesn’t matter if people will talk so much against this. Because when we are in an emergency like this, it is time to borrow if we don’t have money. So those who are telling you that government is borrowing too much, when we borrow, we don’t borrow to eat, we borrow to make sure that there is development and people are living well. We fix the water, schools, hospitals and roads. That is why we are borrowing money,” he said.
The President said that the PF government is in a hurry to upgrade all shanty settlements across the country as stipulated in the PF manifesto and the Constitution through the Local Government Act.
President Lungu said that the move is meant to ensure the citizenry have access to decent housing and sanitation which will subsequently prevent the outbreak of water-borne diseases such as cholera.
The President explained that government is addressing the problem of unplanned settlements by upgrading shanty compounds which will see to it that all housing units are connected to proper water reticulation systems and sewer lines to curb water contamination and the outbreak of water borne diseases.
“What we have discovered is that at independence, kwalifye mayikulile [people were constructing houses anyhow] and this is the price we are paying, we have all these shanties.
“Going forward, we will begin planning settlements because as you know, Lusaka is a big shanty, so we have to upgrade these shanties to ensure there is reticulated water and toilets. This is an inherited problem and this is the job we were given by Zambians,”
The President was accompanied by the Minister of Health, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, Minister of Local Government, Mr. Vincent Mwale as well as other Government Officials and Community representatives.
Meanwhile, Lusaka residents are happy with President Edgar Lungu’s pronouncement that Government will upgrade all shanty compounds in the capital, to improve sanitation and curb perennial diseases like cholera.
One of the residents, Smart Phiri said that the pronouncement is a welcome development as it will improve water sanitation and the drainage system.
Mr. Phiri said that the upgrade will also help develop feeder roads in the compounds and improve security system in such areas. Another resident Mike Banda said that it was high time shanty compounds got upgraded.
And the Zambian DNA has said that it welcomed President Edgar Lungu’s pronouncement that all the shanty compounds in Lusaka should be upgraded.
Zambian DNA spokesperson Spuki Mulemwa said that the unplanned settlements in Lusaka record large numbers of water bone diseases like cholera because they were not carefully planned.
Mr. Mulemwa said that the head of state should now ban the mushrooming number of shanty compounds especially in Lusaka.
Mr. Mulemwa also appealed to politicians and citizens to offer constructive criticism to government if the country is to excel economically and socially, saying it was disappointing that politicians spent 2017 finger pointing and name-calling, which should not be the case in 2018.
Ya! Ya! Ya! You can’t be bold about borrowing. After all its not even your debt to pay but your children’s children
They have to borrow so they can steal. They can’t steal what they don’t have. Responsible borrowing calls for accountability. This PF government has none. And yet they insist, they must keep on borrowing!
Nevermind this lazy thing he has never sweated for anything or repaid back anything he just knows how to steal!!
Expect rebuffs, rejections and rejections. The best of borrowers are not the easiest of culprits to entice!
Or may be rejections and regrets!
So the chimbwi, sorry koswe has a plan after all – and it is to borrow and pay back with the sweat and toil of us all, while stealing some of the borrowed money and giving himself and minions credit.
Oh happy day !!!!!!!!
Is that the best economics we can apply?
Granted the Cholera issues, but we have to know what we are getting into and how we shall get out. I have always said the issue is to eliminate shanties somehow. We can do it.
1. Build well spaced, serviced multi-storey flats in those shanties
2.Improve water and sanitation in all towns and townships
3.Take development away from Lusaka and curb rural-urban migration by promoting provincial cities
4.Deal with basic cleanliness by legislation and enforcement
i.e. remove vendors from streets those selling vitumbuwa and yesteryear’s nsima and soup in those plastic and cardboard restaurants.
Right attitude. Without borrowing, one is LOST
Thanks
BB2014,2016
When we told you not to put this CORRUPT LAZY BUM into State House, you insulted us.
High debt means monies collected from taxes goes straight to debt servicing instead of hospitals, road maintenance, schools, farming inputs, etc.
STYOPET ID1OT CORRUPT PF-PRESIDENT.
You don’t just borrow like it’s one person borrowing from another person. They are systems in place in these contractual agreements. You must think of your grandchildren and what they will inherit. You don’t seem to care Mr. Great Leader of this great nation. What a legacy. A careless legacy.
Yes. its just ok. borrow and fix roads in northwestern and southern. and build more schools amd hospitali
When we tell you that Edgar Lungu is a heartless lazy empty tin with no vision you think its a joke!!
Clueless indeed! He’s not even ashamed to talk like that? Who depends on borrowing and aid for their 100% survival as a nation? You need to have a government that generates money, not borrowing to spend. I would give you a benefit of doubt if you reinvested what you were borrowing to generate revenue.
And just how long will you be borrowing to improve the poverty? Cholera in 2017? Unbelievable! This is simply translated as “I will be borrowing to continue fattening my bank account until I can’t count the money and until you all perish from your poverty”
He thinks we are blind and don’t see what he is doing!
You are luck you are leading a docile people. Plz continue borrowing until tukafwase
Awe Ba President,you CAN’T borrow to achieve basics!! We DON’T NEED to borrow to fight cholera!! WE NEED TO BE RESPONSIBLE AND BETTER ORGANIZED!! Where is the MAYOR and his COUNCILLORS?? YES we need to REPLAN,NOT upgrade shanties BUT WE DON’T need to borrow to keep CLEAN!!
Borrowing for development is fine, especially for projects that will increase the GDP. That is the only way to do it. It is consumption borrowing that UNIP was known for and that is the most dangerous.
It is a fact that China and Japan the largest foreign holders the most public debt of the US, meaning the US borrowed a significant amount of Money from foreigners and and we are talking about trillions here. Debt is not as evil as some of you put put it.
Whether PF is borrowing for consumption or development is another matter altogether.
Bootlicker, mate please stop supporting stnpid things just for the sake of sounding intelligent. You can’t compare USA borrowing to this s!lly PF borrowing. So you don’t know if PF is borrowing for consumption (in fact corruption and stealing)? This is the kind of pretence that is driving this country backwards to the stone age period while the rest of the world is matching forward. IMF just refused to lend you money because of your irresponsible and unbridled borrowing to ‘consume’ and you still want to bury your head in the sand pretending all is well. S!lly!
No, no Mr. President, I strongly disagree!
Borrowing is not the best alternative. As a borrower, you are always at the mercy of the lender. We need to look at other means of getting self-dependent. As a leader, we expect you to lead the nation away from this borrowing mentality that we’ve had for so long.
Zambia, and Africa as a whole is too rich to borrow. We are only kept poor because things are not working right – starting from corruption, to misappropriaton of funds and even injustice in international trade laws. All these are problems that government should be addressing instead of finding excuses to borrow!
Koswe mumpoto.
Lusaka Times, is that a ‘child‘ Mr Lungu is listening to in the first picture or even 2nd? Jeez LT, mediocre everywhere even on a news blog… it’s embarrassing, please lift your game!
It means you can’t think. You can’t reason.
Borrowing means to pay it back sometime….but you know that will never happen,thats why it is stealing from other Nations Taxpayer.Merry Christmas.
Just compare Lazy Lungu to the Presidents of Ghana and Tanzania ..you will see that these are wasted years for Zambia!!
Proud borrower with no means to pay. It’s bl00dy Xmas Lungu. Go away!!
PF administrationis not reflective listening to the people.
To make a long story short, is the administration happy with division of labor in our country.
I think people want to know how you Going to pay back the borrowed money.
Dangerous desperation. This, we should have seen coming, we should have seen knocking on our door. Now it has taken occupancy, holding our very destine hostage. If truly honest, we can only blame it on ourselves.
So when this cheap man said he had no vision he was this serious! He speaks as if he is speaking to fellow jameson drunkards in Chawama. I can’t believe he said this.
Whence our dignity and self-respect?
To think this is the best the country can offer, putting him to be in charge of their future is indeed a scary thing. Hate to say it but there’s no country here unless and until you start putting people with a clue in leadership positions.
Mr President, please dont also shy away from facing the fact that your civil service is too inefficient to handle the same money that you borrow. Your legacy is that of inefficiency and starting from yourself.
Lusaka is now the epidemic capital!! SHAME ON YOU!!
He says he will borrow to fight cholera yet sanctioned $1 million For a fire truck that costs 280k, 42 ,times and 250k for an ambulance that has an equal at 52k, 25 times………what a corrupt chap lungu is…indeed the waisted years.
Typical of Koswe Mumpoto
For your information you visionless zambians who are complaining about our stealing, we are in power and nobody can stop us. Right now we have shown UPND that BOMA NI BOMA in Solwezi we are opening a Bus stop at the City Mall.What can you say? The first in Zambia a bus stop at a mall all fees to be collected by us. The PF, we dont care the cries of the locals as long as we get the money. More money in our pockets. Who are the people with no plan coz us is to make money thats our plan.
Lungu should listen to IMF advice when it tells him that Zambia is now over borrowed and runs the risk of defaulting on its foreign debt. At a country and Individual levels we must live within our means. When we borrow we must have foreign exchange reserves to service and repay the foreign debt. Foreign borrowing should only be justified if a foreign loan will generate exports and jobs. External borrowing should only be allowed for productive rather than for consumption purposes. Lungu and his Koswes borrow externally to enrich themselves at the expense of the masses.The PF Koswes are corrupt PF thieves.Period.
Here we go again, when are we gonna become self sufficient? We are still puppets of the masters of the universe, good lord help us.
All people that voted for Ba koswe jonny walker should blame themselves for this ma rubbish PF. Not we the sensible people of Zed that would neva vote for a drunkard and thief.