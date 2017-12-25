Pastor Peter Makembo wants Zambia to excel at next month’s African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco.

Chipolopolo will face Ivory Cost, Uganda and Namibia in the group stage.

Makembo has implored Chipolopolo to treat the CHAN competition seriously.

“This time we don’t want us (Zambia) to end in the quarterfinals or semi-finals. We want to go all the way to the final. As fans we need positive results,” he said.

Zambia were quarterfinalists at the last CHAN staged in Rwanda in 2016.

“We need to protect our country’s name. This is the only country we have as God is no longer creating nations or land,” Makembo said.

He added:”As fans will move to Morocco to support the boys with our machinery.”

The CHAN runs from 13th January to February 4th