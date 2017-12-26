Welcome to the first week of LT’s 2018 CHAN Group B watch where we will be monitoring Zambia’s preliminary round opponents preparations ahead of the tournament Morocco will host from January 13 to February 4.

UGANDA

Uganda only kickoff their CHAN preparations on December 27 in Kampala.

This is due to the ongoing league that is currently at the midway point.

COTE D’IVOIRE

The Elephants, like Zambia, are entering their third week of training camp at home.

However, Coach Kamara Ibrahim has been without over five players from runaway leaders and defending champions ASEC who are busy with their league obligations after 12 games played in the 14 club Ligue 1.

But Kamara has soldiered on, systematically trimming his team from 46 in week one, to 32 just before Christmas.

Kamara has now trimmed his team to 25 players, that also the absent ASEC call-ups on that penultimate list, before naming his final 23 on December 31.

The Elephants have so far played only club friendlies against Africa Sports, AS Denguélé and LYS de Sassandra.

And on Monday, Cote d’Ivoire lost 2-1 to last season’s runners-up WAC.

Cote d’Ivoire has not secured any international friendlies but will set up their transit camp in Tunisia after January 1.

NAMIBIA

Namibia will set up a transit base in Tunisia this week.

This is after their initial local camp that began on December 21 in Windhoek.

While in Tunisia, Namibia will play three friendly games before flying to Morocco on January 11.