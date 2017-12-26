The Movement for National Transformation (MNT) says the behavior exhibited by the opposition united party for national development leader Hakainde Hichilema in mongu last week is repugnant to Christianity.
Party leader Daniel Shimunza has accused Mr. Hichilema of not praying but simply mumbling.
He says what was done on that limulunga road was an acceptable.
Mr. Shimunza has challenged the opposition leader Mr. Hichilema to explain to the Zambian people on what exactly was happening stating that he did not hear any prayer.
Mr. Hakainde Hichilema in the company of party national chairperson Mutale Nalumango and several senior party officials, made a remembrance stop over at the same spot where his vehicle was nearly pushed off the road by a presidential motorcade in April this year.
Meanwhile Mr. Shimunza has urged people to use Christmas to make the ideals of peace, harmony, tolerance, love and goodwill to all, even more, manifest in the interactions with others.
In his Christmas message, Mr. Shimunza says the annual commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ is a most auspicious time to dedicate to the sacred virtues and ideals that Jesus taught them
Nonsense. Do we need a regulation board on prayer?
Ubupuba mu Zambia, Zambian christians who are only good at Seeing wrongs in other people,
What is Movement for National Transformation (MNT)? A church, NGO or political party? Never heard about it.
And who is Daniel Shimunza… Hearing this name for the first time..
LT, stop wasting our time.
Patson Daka and his chipolopolo kids always kiss pitch after scoring. What’s wrong with HH?
But I think it’s a sin to be a PF.
These kisses HAPPEN in a Free Mason church
Thanks
BB2014,2016
“Ritual”? What ritual?
He is a Muslim or jihadist. Those are pure rituals considering that they are wearing red clothes. We all know what kissing the ground means. Tayali am sure will present this as one of the many evidences that hh is a shetanist.
I now pronounce you husband and wife, you may kiss the ground…oohh the bride. We want to change government by removing GREEN clowns and replacing them with RED clowns
@mushota, how would you know, are you a member?
@mushota, how would you know, are you a member??
Shimunza you want to gain political mileage with your useless comments, don’t be childish…it’s not every prayer that goes with a voice out..
I thought the bible clearly says as christian do not judge others , kindly correct me if I’m wrong and you cannot call yourself more christian than others.
As a Christian you are allowed to rebuke another Christian. If HH was saved by Christ, then he shall speak out about this with Scriptural evidence. It is that easy.
In criminology, its a known fact criminals more than not return to the scene of their crime. Need I say more…..
Good one Nigg a of Nagasaki. I see now why you always go back to that hideout. You have just enlightened me. You need to be arrested for the crime that was committed there.
What type of Christian is this man who hasn’t seen the Pope kiss the tarmac when he comes out of the plane?
You may want to read about Mah?tm? Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi.
It is a fiesta, not a feast.
Ghandi was a very evil tool, an anti Semite and racist.
But he could have been praying in tongues.
Mr. Shimunza where have you come from? What should itching you between HH and corruption?, Fire tenders and kissing the soil? The Catholic pope kissed our soil when he came to Zambia. Talk about issues critically affecting our people. Sichamba the green party is better than you.
but kwena mulifipuba. Zambia will never develop with such thinking
Yes it was an acceptable.
But, what is wrong with people praying the way they want? Only devils see everything one does as being wrong, for the Devil is the opposite of what is right.
HH has not offended any moral or law- leave him alone to celebtrate his life the way he wants to!
This Free Mason is not really free. What a troubled soul, God help us.
The Went to Zambia and kissed the airport ground on arrive and no one accused him of performing a ritual. Now HH the road where he was false fully arrested and this corrupt fake Christian who has received brown envelope is accusing him of ritual. Fake Christian man Simunza.
Talking about pope the chief satanist.
Leave the Pope out of your cheap politics. For me I wouldn’t care less whether HH kissed GBM bump. It’s his business how he prays or perform rituals.
Indeed HH is a hetanist. Look at the symbol. Its purely a hetanist symbol. God help upnd members to realize they are led by a hetanist.
For a criminal,the place where he satisfied his heart with pleasure is precious for him.
That place has a special place in his heart.
On days he can’t find a victim to quench the thirst of his heart,he goes back to the place where he had tortured his victim,to recall his memories.
He does it to find peace in his cruel doings.
Any other explanations are simply NOT true.
What a shame. Chap had no Christmas message for his followers and goes on to attack HH
WHAT WRONG WITH GOD SENT HH KISSING THE GROUND CREATED BY GOD.HE WAS JUST THANKING GOD.
JUST KEEP QUIET YOU SIMUNZA AND WHERE HAVE COME FROM?YOU ARE NOT KNOWN AT ALL.
There is nothing wrong with what he did, let us not make issues out of nothing Mr Shimunza because there is a lot of human rights abuse that you people should be challenging such has prisoners who have not been charged and yet are in jail, the abuse of Govt resources and corruption not because somebody kissed the ground. I did the same when I came back to Zambia after 12 years, I kissed the ground at the airport that does not mean am a sinner. Let’s talk real issues that the people of Zambia are facing Mr Shimunza.