The Movement for National Transformation (MNT) says the behavior exhibited by the opposition united party for national development leader Hakainde Hichilema in mongu last week is repugnant to Christianity.

Party leader Daniel Shimunza has accused Mr. Hichilema of not praying but simply mumbling.

He says what was done on that limulunga road was an acceptable.

Mr. Shimunza has challenged the opposition leader Mr. Hichilema to explain to the Zambian people on what exactly was happening stating that he did not hear any prayer.

Mr. Hakainde Hichilema in the company of party national chairperson Mutale Nalumango and several senior party officials, made a remembrance stop over at the same spot where his vehicle was nearly pushed off the road by a presidential motorcade in April this year.

Meanwhile Mr. Shimunza has urged people to use Christmas to make the ideals of peace, harmony, tolerance, love and goodwill to all, even more, manifest in the interactions with others.

In his Christmas message, Mr. Shimunza says the annual commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ is a most auspicious time to dedicate to the sacred virtues and ideals that Jesus taught them