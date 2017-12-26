The Mukinge Mission Hospital administration in Kasempa district has called on government to help address challenges being faced by the hospital management in the efficient running of the hospital.

Mukinge Mission Hospital Acting Executive Director Kingsley Kuwema said the hospital needs an incinerator, a kitchen for the nursing school and a visitors’ shelter.

Mr. Kuwema said the nursing school has no kitchen for students therefore forcing the learners to use the hospital kitchen for the preparation of their meals.

He further said the institution urgently needs an incinerator for medical waste disposal.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Kuwema said when Northwestern Province Patriotic Front (PF) leadership donated gift hampers to Christmas babies born at Mukinge mission hospital in Kasempa district yesterday.

Mr. Kuwema said the gesture by the (PF) leadership shows their concern for mothers.

Meanwhile, North-western Province PF chairman Jackson Kungo expressed gratitude to the mission hospital for working closely with government in providing quality health services to residents of Kasempa district.

He said the ruling party will continue to foster good relationships with various wings of government to accelerate development in the province.

Mr. Kungo said the challenges being faced by the district hospital will be addressed through the office of the District Commissioner and the district medical office.