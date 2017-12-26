Suspected PF cadres this morning stormed Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya’s office to disrupt the meeting with Economic and Equity Party President Chilufya Tayali as he engaged the minister over the procurement of ambulances worth $288,000.
The cadres threatened to manhandle the EPP Leader when he went to petition the Health Minister not to procure 50 ambulances at $288,000.
Mr. Tayali told Q news that he does not want government to go ahead with the procurement, as the price is exorbitant.
Mr. Tayali says he engaged the minister so that he rescinds his decision.
After a couple of hours in the minister’s office, Mr. Tayali said the meeting was not fruitful, because suspected cadres stormed the office to disrupt the meeting.
Security at the Ministry of Health letter alerted journalists who were present to leave, for their safety, as Mr. Tayali was still locked up in the minister’s office.
Mr. Tayali has however hinted that the meeting has been unfruitful amid fears that he was going to be attacked by suspected Patriotic Front cadres.
By broadcast time, Mr. Tayali was still stuck in the minister’s office, amid fears of being clobbered.
What is the purpose of security at the ministry if they can’t protect their guests from rampaging pf. cadres.
This can only happen under PF as there is no leadership!!
But on Radio Phoenix at 1300hrs they reported that Tayali had a fruitful meeting and now understands the difference on the type of the ambulances despite the earlier attempt to disrupt the meeting by suspected PF cadres…
I hope PF cadres clobber their stupid member Tayali so they fix his head up
Dont entertain barbarism. After clobbering Tayali, who knows their next victim?
The level of ignorance in the Party and it’s Government is appalling. They still do this kind of hooliganism in 2017.
That’s cadres for you!!
Yet this is the same boy who supported the procurement of Fire Trucks for $1million each…the things are not even worth $250K!!
Boss ba tayali. Nkani yaipa anso
In my life time I’d like to see at least one civilized African country. Its my only dream. 54 unbelievable countries
Maybe you need to wake up from your ignorance!!
That is EL’s PF for you! No leadership at all.
The worry is that even the so called party in waiting is no different. Do you see how they get when anyone opposes their great leader! Zambia is between a huge rock and a very hard place politically, no group inspires any confidence!
Using cadres to harass opponents has never worked in Zambia. The more you do that, the more you lose members. Remember UNIP vigilantes and how the party became un-popular!!!. The only solution is to address complaints being fowarded. Any other solution ( Violence) won’t work. Address the following concerns:
1. K60kg for a bag of maize was a very big blunder. It has taken away a lot of rural votes from PF.
2. Doras and e-vouchers. Why sacrifice the whole party for incompetent Ministers
3. Kapyongo and Fire trucks
4. Expensive ambulances and drugs shortages in health facilities
5. Address the issue of MMD ministers in PF. Ask around pf foot soldiers, it is a very big issue.
6. There are fairly good PF MPs, why appoint people like Kampyongo ( why not Dr. Malama former IG). Doras; why…
It is very painful to see PF which was very popular few months to become so unpopular today even to be overtaken by new comers like NDC.
What were the police doing. The Zambia police know very well how the PF cadres behave so they should have gone there not only to protect Mr Tayali but journalists and other interested parties, they should not wait for a situation to get ugly, every time any one says they will demonstrate the police should be there to protect and not to arrest because people have the freedom of expression and assembly.
Tayali is just making noise and seeking attention. This boy will be given a back hander and he will jog until he is broke again. The whole system is broken and what can Tayali do apart from gaining media coverage? Lest we forget, Tayali defiled an under age girl child. He needs to be locked up. He is a menace to society!