President Edgar Lungu has made the following changes at Permanent Secretary level with immediate effect:

President Lungu has transferred Permanent Secretary for Copperbelt Province Mr Elias Kamanga to Northern Province taking over from Dr. Jobbicks Kalumba who moves to Muchinga Province in the same capacity.

Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Mr Bright Nundwe moves to the Copperbelt Province in the same capacity whilst Southern Province Permanent Mr Sibanze Simuchoba swaps with Western Province Permanent Secretary Mr Mwangala Liomba.

Pursuant to the provisions of Article 92 (1) of the Constitution of Zambia, the President has also promoted Southern Province Provincial Planner Mr Kennedy Mubanga to Deputy Permanent Secretary in the same province taking over from Mr Doughlous Ngimbu who moves to North Western Province in the same capacity.

Apart from addressing some administrative challenges, President Lungu expects the moved individuals to double up their efforts and make considerable improvements in their work ethics, productivity and ensure strict oversight as controlling officers.

This is according to a statement issued by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda.