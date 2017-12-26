President Edgar Lungu has made the following changes at Permanent Secretary level with immediate effect:
President Lungu has transferred Permanent Secretary for Copperbelt Province Mr Elias Kamanga to Northern Province taking over from Dr. Jobbicks Kalumba who moves to Muchinga Province in the same capacity.
Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Mr Bright Nundwe moves to the Copperbelt Province in the same capacity whilst Southern Province Permanent Mr Sibanze Simuchoba swaps with Western Province Permanent Secretary Mr Mwangala Liomba.
Pursuant to the provisions of Article 92 (1) of the Constitution of Zambia, the President has also promoted Southern Province Provincial Planner Mr Kennedy Mubanga to Deputy Permanent Secretary in the same province taking over from Mr Doughlous Ngimbu who moves to North Western Province in the same capacity.
Apart from addressing some administrative challenges, President Lungu expects the moved individuals to double up their efforts and make considerable improvements in their work ethics, productivity and ensure strict oversight as controlling officers.
This is according to a statement issued by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda.
I suspect ECL is disguising something sinister he’s about to do. Why move them and ask them to tighten controls if they haven’t in the past? Fake dribbling!
The same failures are moved and expecting better results. So, come next Auditor General’s report, we will have the same excuses. ‘I don’t understand English.’
Why not ministers? Like Dora to Information, the other chick Kampamba to tourism, Kapyongo to Agriculture.
Isn’t this the man who claimed he would fire some corrupt ministers and did nothing.
This is a toothless visionless and clueless president .
This change is nothing other than fixing kambwili and Hikainde’s supporters
Ladies and gentlemen he is is the greatest president zambia has ever done.
Masterful reshuffles AGAIN!
Thanks
BB2014,2016
@Mushota masterful (adjective) according to the Oxford dictionary means:
1. powerful and able to control or manipulate others. “he looked masculine and masterful”
synonyms: commanding, cunningly powerful, controlling, imposing, magisterial, lordly, authoritative, dominating, domineering, overbearing, overweening, imperious, bossy, peremptory, high-handed, arrogant, autocratic, dictatorial, tyrannical, despotic; informal pushy
The question is I am at a loss to know why you equate ECL to masterful!
MB – what are you insinuating at ?
You talk as though you are remotely my equal ?
I don’t have my equal one on here you see.
Thanks
BB2014,2016
Is this still the a, e, i, o, u, IQ equivalent, 689 or whatever score attainment claimant still talking crap? Is it insinuating at or just insinuating. And we have a PhD?
Lungu’s posture of holding hands symbolic of a humble man must stop until he has explained all the corruption allegations leveled against him and his govt including the recent LUNTEX/RATSA claims that someone owns a fleet of trucks.
Bati bumo bu phd wa mafi! No mwaice pa kamwala akwatako amamo.
And some people fall for this nonsense called Mushota when you can see lies all over it!
More shake ups are needed. There have been a lot of transfers at Civil Servant level but non at Cabinet level for a long time. People grow complacent if they stay too long on the job. Nkandu Luo and a few others need to be moved around.
Such things should go unannounced as they have no bearing the life of Zambians . It just means more money in the pockets of these seat warmers . Lets face it and call a spade a spade . Lungu has failed .
Lazy Lungu is one useless man…making changes in the wrong places…how did we end up with this bum!!
Coz sick Sata choose him to warm his sit while going for treatment abroad and coincidentally he died ….
Why is this even hitting the headlines?
How do transfers improve work ethics, productivity and ensure strict oversight, when its the same people doing almost the same jobs.
Reshuffling mediocrity is still living with mediocrity.Bwana Lungu take a cue – there’s a reason why Zambians have attuned to Chinese contractors coz they got tired of homegrown mediocrity.
Bena bamona kwati kuteya pool.
why have they have been transferred? if is due to poor performance then they should be relieved of their duties and replaced by competent officers.
Zambia as a nation is incapacitated.
When will Lungu step down corruption is too high on his call the man has even failed to fire his corrupt ministers but protect them instead. He will be remembered as the most hopeless leader Zambia ever had.
Moving corruption around….lungu can you act on the AGs report…….42/42 And the overpriced ambulances we will not expect any direction from you because you got a cut……..but at least the AG report you can’t hide…..
Well done Mr. President! Merry Christmas and God bless you!
Ba President how of all things you can appoint Mr. Kennedy Mubanga to Deputy Permanent Secretary . The boy is a big crook. Check with the Sports Ministry and Zambia Amateur Athletics Association were the boy worked
Don’t be jealousy chikolor. That boy Kennedy is a performer and he is an intelligent unza graduate at master’ s degree level.
I think Hazaluza winangu! Namwala United 0 – 10 GRZ.
Trash at its best from Koswe mumpoto.
Lungu doing the same thing expecting different results – that’s insanity defined.
Zambia’s wasted years!
At the helm with Zambia’s wasted years!
Lungu is confusing movement with progress. Just scrap everyone who did a bad job, moving them just means they will do a bad job elsewhere. If the leader really means on making changes, he needs to punish anyone in his admin who is not doing their job right but he’s not which means he’s in bed with the bad apples.
People of zambia leave our beloved president alone for the past 54 years we have not seen a man like him he is a God given mañ pliz give him respect he deseves our resening presido
That sluggish and indecisive man is coming to NWP where he served before. Anyway its recycling the waste.
The outgoing permanent secretary of Muchinga province is short in terms of his height and so is his thinking.
Corruption in Chinsali is too much and ordinary people truly suffers there.
Goods in Chinsali are the most expensive in the whole country of zambia.
People are abused there but I’m happy that short unthinking permanent secretary is out. He should be kicked out not transferred.